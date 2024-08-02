COMMENT: Citizens urged to plough back to communities

NTUNTE Primary School in ward 6, Insiza district in Matabeleland South province has undergone massive upgrading and now boasts of a computer laboratory among other modern facilities.

The upgrading involved renovating classrooms, establishing a computer lab and building of new teachers’ houses. The works included repainting buildings, patching floors and replacing old roofing materials.

The school’s computer lab has been equipped with 20 computers by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services. Vice-President Cde Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi- Chiwenga spearheaded the upgrading of the school and have contributed 10 desktops among other resources.

According to parents, teachers used to shun the school because of its dilapidated state and shortage of teacher accommodation. Speaking at the commissioning of the new-look school, Col Baloyi-Chiwenga said by contributing to the upgrading of the school, she was giving back to the community that made her what she is today.

She said a lot can be achieved if people contribute to the development of their respective communities in line with the country’s development philosophy: Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).

Zimbabweans from Tsholotsho district in Matabeleland North province working in South Africa commonly referred to as injivas have also taken seriously the country’s development philosophy and are building a secondary school in Mbalibali Village.

The construction of the school was mooted many years ago but work only started in 2022 when the injivas decided to mobilise resources for its construction. The chairman of Mbalibali Business Committee that is spearheading the construction work, Mr Tshimaka Bhalule Moyo said in 2022 the diasporans decided to build the secondary school after realising that their children were walking more than 10km to Bhubhude High School which is their nearest secondary school.

He said travelling to Bhubhude Secondary School exposed children to dangers as they pass through a dense forest. Mr Moyo said as they grew up they faced the same challenges that their children are facing now hence the decision to construct the school.

He said the response from the community has been overwhelming as the locals were offering free labour and other requirements. In Bulilima district in Matabeleland South province, Dibadiba and Gwambe villagers have also mobilised their children in the diaspora to contribute to the development of their areas.

They initiated the building of clinics after realising that they were walking long distances to seek health services and Government has since taken over the projects. We urge people in other areas to emulate such commitment to development which complements Government efforts to ensure services are brought closer to the people.

Colonel Baloyi-Chiwenga has demonstrated that even local Zimbabweans can also plough back to their communities by contributing whatever little they have to the development of their areas. We have said in the past that it is only Zimbabweans who can build the Zimbabwe we all want hence the need for all of us to put shoulder to the wheel as we develop our country.

The present generation has an obligation to bequeath to future generations a prosperous Zimbabwe given the country’s abundant natural resources that include minerals.