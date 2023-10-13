COMMENT: City Council should brace for service demand spike

Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Fair which started in Bulawayo yesterday, has attracted 34 international exhibitors compared to 23 that exhibited last year.

A total of 365 companies are participating at this year’s fair compared 275 last year.

The international exhibitors are from South Africa, Mozambique, Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia, Iran and Botswana.

There are also 100 buyers from key source markets of Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe and America.

The increase in the number of exhibitors and international buyers at this year’s fair is confirmation that investors have confidence in the Zimbabwean economy.

The premier tourism fair is a big platform for the tourism industry to market Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice.

In a statement Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said this year’s expo celebrates the resilience, dynamism and untapped potential of Zimbabwe as a premier tourism destination.

Bulawayo has once again been afforded another opportunity to market itself to both foreign and local investors as an investment destination of choice.

We want at this juncture to urge Bulawayo to be very aggressive in its marketing drive and organise business meetings even outside the schedule of the tourism expo as well as conduct tours to market the city especially to foreign exhibitors.

Bulawayo has great potential for the development of tourism and also offers abundant investment opportunities in other sectors of the economy.

Government has already said it is banking on tourism and mining sectors to contribute significantly to turning around the economy and the response to this year’s tourism expo is therefore very encouraging.

The tourism industry is already benefiting immensely from the country’s ability to produce enough food for its consumption. What this means is that most of the industry’s food requirements are sourced locally as opposed to importing.

Food manufacturing companies are guaranteed adequate raw materials and as such are meeting the tourism industry’s food requirements.

Local exhibitor at this year’s tourism expo should take the opportunity to negotiate joint ventures with their foreign counterparts to expand their businesses.

Government on its part has been upgrading its airports and so far work has been completed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls Airport in Victoria Falls.

The refurbished airports are already enjoying increased traffic and most of the travellers are tourists. Bulawayo City Council should not only market itself as an investment destination but should brace for increased demand for its services.

The city should therefore not be found wanting when it comes to providing services to new and old investors. Bulawayo has in the past witnessed a flight of companies due to water shortages but this challenge has since been addressed.

We want at this juncture to implore exhibitors at this year’s tourism expo to ensure they derive maximum benefits from their participation as the country works to grow the tourism economy to US$5 billion by 2025.