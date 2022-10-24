COMMENT: Civil penalties — a welcome weapon against corruption

Government says it is accelerating the gazetting of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (Compliance, Monitoring and Evaluation) Regulations that will provide penalties for abusing public procurement systems. The penalties are meant to hit hard on the pockets of the abusers who are largely to blame for delaying Government programmes and implementation of development projects.

Government says civil penalties have proved to be very effective in combating breaches of regulations and cheating. President Mnangagwa said last week that his office is being inundated by negative reports about corruption, malpractises and connivance by public officials who are using the procurement system as conduit for self-enrichment.

Addressing the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) annual conference, President Mnangagwa said Government was alarmed by incidences of non-compliance and wanton pricing which has brought untold commotion in the procurement sector.

“Regrettably, my office continues to be inundated by negative reports on incidences of corruption, malpractises, opportunisms, connivance and use of the procurement system as a conduit to siphon public resources for personal gain and enrichment of cliques,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said due to interference and unfair treatment of bidders, Government is losing precious productive time and financial resources as a result of litigations.

President Mnangagwa said such conduct by procuring entities which goes against the very tenets of the Second Republic, will not be tolerated.

“My Government is therefore cracking the whip on those who are bent on abusing public procurement processes, thereby frustrating and delaying Government programmes and projects,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said to ensure value for money, Praz should exercise its mandate of ensuring that stakeholders adhere to the procurement rules and regulations without fear or favour.

The procurement sector is one of the sectors hard hit by corruption hence the need for citizens to join hands with Government in fighting the scourge in the sector.

Government has said the anti-corruption fight is a collective responsibility and as such the private sector and other stakeholders should complement Government efforts to ensure a corruption-free society.

Government on its part has over the years been working on a programme to strengthen good corporate governance and accountability in the management of public resources.

Government says plans are also underway to introduce anti-corruption curricula from ECD to tertiary education as the nation steps up its fight against corruption.

We want at this juncture to implore each and every citizen to play his or her role in the anti-corruption fight which, as already stated, is a collective responsibility.