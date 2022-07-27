COMMENT: Civil servants should give dialogue with Government a chance

THE issue of civil servants’ salaries is at the heart of every Zimbabwean. The most critical services in our lives are provided by Government workers.

The recent announcement by civil servants that they will go on a two-day strike is a big blow to service delivery.

It is, therefore, crucial for Government to meet its workers and map a way forward to avoid disruption of services.

In a letter dated July 25, civil servants’ union leaders reported that they held a meeting last Friday where they resolved to go on strike today and Thursday.

“. . . that civil servants in the health, education and the rest of civil service will proceed to a national two-day strike on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 and Thursday, July 28, 2022. That the two-day stoppage will be peremptory to a longer action in September, in the event that the employer does not meet our demands,” reads the letter.

Thankfully, Government is committed to dialogue and bettering the lives of civil servants.

As we reported yesterday, Government has said there is room for dialogue and believes it will reach an understanding with civil servants.

Government this month effected a 100 percent salary for its workers, despite the employees arguing that it fell short.

Civil servants receive a hybrid salary consisting of foreign currency and local currency.

Since March this year civil servants have been receiving US$175 while the difference is paid in local currency.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said he had not received the strike notice but added that Government is committed to addressing their concerns.

“I have not received it (the notification letter), but the fact of the matter is that there is a window for engagement.

“We have been in engagement with their leadership in trying to reach common ground and we will continue with the engagements. So, we encourage them to continue reporting for work as negotiations are ongoing. I hope we will have reached an agreement before they go on strike,” said Prof Mavima.

It is without doubt that Government is committed to improving the welfare of its workers. The disruption of Government services is uncalled for at this stage.

In fact, such disruption is political and the instigators are known. They do not care about the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans yet they want their vote.

We urge civil servant union leaders to call off the strike and give dialogue a chance. Common ground can only be found if all parties come to the negotiation table.

There are many options that can be worked out. Salaries can be increased regularly, the US dollar component can be increased, more non-monetary incentives can be put in place — the list is endless.

A strike, at this stage, is premature. Dialogue is the only way forward.