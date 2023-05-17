COMMENT: Come up with innovations that make learning easier than cheating

File photo: Digital libraries transformation - leaners from Tame Primary School go through a lesson pre-recorded and stored in the Bridge Pie digital library by their teacher

IN yesterday’s issue of your favourite daily news publication, we carried two stories that were both distant and related at the same time.

The first is an amazing story about how technology has transformed learning in rural schools. Our news crew visited the state-of-the-art Tame Primary School in Bubi District, where Information Communication Technology-centred education is taking place.

In a Grade 7 class, pupils sat in groups as they followed a tutorial lesson on their tablets. The learners all seemed familiar with the operations of a digital library rolled out by the Community Action to Achieve Prosperity (CAAP) Trust in various rural schools across the country.

The digital platform known as RACHEL or Bridge Pie allows pupils from remote areas to access virtual books without using internet data, using a link that is made accessible through routers that are distributed at the schools.

The digital platform also offers instructional tutorials on Science, Mathematics, and coding lessons which are also accessible for free and over 5 000 learners can access the library at once on their tablets.

The teams also visited Guwe High School in Nkayi where Advanced Level learners said Bridge Pie helped them pass their O-level examinations during the Covid-19 period.

The second story of interest was that of a network charging up to US$1 000 to do dissertations for tertiary-level students.

Such activities are generally referred to as academic fraud, which is the deliberate theft of ideas, fabrication and using deceit to obtain academic success.

One such company, Robindos Research Consultancy claims to be discreet and clients will not be detected. The Harare-based consultancy is in the process of establishing offices in Bulawayo.

“Good day. This is Robindo Research Consultancy, responding to your inquiry on dissertation writing assistance. Please provide us with the following information so that we may give you a quotation. 1. Name, 2 Educational Level (eg college, undergrad, masters, PHD, etc), 3. Deliverables (assignments, topic, proposal, or chapters specify). 4 Guidelines/Requirements, 4. Deadline,” read a message a contact from the consultancy sent, detailing what they were offering.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development permanent secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said individuals found committing academic fraud would be disqualified.

“You learn nothing (when someone does assignments for you) and ultimately at the end of the day, the qualifications that you will have will not be yours. The implications are very serious and in our institutions, if you are caught, you will ultimately be disqualified,” said Prof Tagwira.

That is the world we live in. That is the Zimbabwe we want.

The paradox here is that while Government is improving the quality of education and not leaving rural children behind in the process, some citizens are undermining the quality of education through fraud.

Education consultancy firms must be at the forefront of coming up with innovations that make learning easier and cheating harder.

We pray Government acts on such companies that will do anything for profit, including destroying the quality of education in their own country.