COMMENT: Commend Second Republic for timely investment in power generation

ZIMBABWE’S power generation has greatly improved and there are indications that the country will soon eliminate load shedding. The country is in fact meeting its daily power demand of almost 2 000MW which means the industries can now operate throughout on Zesa power.

Energy and Power Development permanent secretary Dr Gloria Magombo said the coming in of Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 and 8 which are still undergoing technical commissioning, had greatly improved power output hence the country is now meeting its daily power demand.

Dr Magombo said the main power generation plants including the Kariba Hydro Power Station are being complemented by independent power producers that have invested in solar plants.

Zimbabwe’s target is not just to produce enough electricity for its consumption but to export to the region and beyond.

Unit 7 and 8 are already feeding 600 megawatts into the national grid and the improved power generation is already being felt by both industrial and domestic consumers.

The $1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project is one of the flagship projects being implemented by the Second Republic to improve power generation and support the country’s industrialisation and modernisation programme.

Zimbabwe has witnessed phenomenal growth in the mining sector during the past few years which is attributed to Government’s efforts to create an enabling environment.

The output of the mining sector increased from US$2,7 billion in 2017 to US$6 billion last year. Many new mines across the country have started production thereby boosting the confidence that the Government’s target of a US$12 billion mining industry by the end of this year will be realised.

The latest mine to come on board is Muchesu Coking Coal Project in Binga which started production recently.

The mine which belongs to Contango Holdings, is targeting to produce 20 000 tonnes of washed coking coal a month.

Contango Holdings’ mine joins many other new mines that have started production across the country, a confirmation that Zimbabwe is fast becoming an investment destination of choice in the region and beyond.

Many lithium mining projects are also taking shape across the country and very soon the country will be among the leading producers of lithium in the world.

All these mines and industries being established are big consumers of electricity and as such the Second Republic should be commended for its timely investment in power generation projects.

Mines and Industries will soon be guaranteed adequate electricity throughout the year and will therefore not have excuses for failing to meet their production targets.