COMMENT: Communities must unite to smoke out drug peddlers

THE drug awareness campaign by Entumbane residents on Monday should be replicated across all suburbs in Bulawayo to spread the message on the scourge of drug abuse towards finding a lasting solution.

The march was attended by pupils from several schools, residents and police.

The campaign in Entumbane followed the arrest, in the suburb, of three suspected drug dealers, one of them an ex-police officer, following a raid at their houses.

During the raid, police recovered marijuana, alcohol, weight gain tablets and cough syrup among other illicit substances.

They also found pipes, which are used to inhale drugs, skin-lightening creams and plastic sachets, which are used to package drugs.

Recently, 17 youths from the suburb were rushed to Ingutsheni Central Hospital after overdosing on crystal methamphetamine (meth).

We are happy that the community has taken the initiative to fight the scourge of drugs in their area and hope that peddlers of drugs will be flushed out through cooperation between the police and members of the public.

However, the drug issue is not only affecting Entumbane but all suburbs in the city hence it would be great for the campaigns to spread across Bulawayo.

We also urge councillors, community and religious leaders to join the anti-drug campaign so that the message is spread to as many people as possible.

The Entumbane campaign should not be the last but the first initiative where members of the public fight back and save, especially the youth, from the clutches of these notorious drug peddlers.

We have, on many occasions in this platform, emphasised on the need for members of the public to cooperate with the police in the fight against crime and Entumbane has set the pace.

In his address, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said residents should work together to fight drug and substance abuse.

He commended the initiative by residents and police to have a march in the suburb which shows that the residents are concerned about the scourge.

“Such initiatives are crucial in fighting against drug and substance abuse. This shouldn’t be the only initiative but residents should continue to work hand-in-hand with the police to fight all forms of crime.

We want to commend the efforts by the community to report drug dealers to the police,” said Insp Ncube.

The war on drugs can be won if communities, even outside Bulawayo, take action and help the police in smoking out drug peddlers.