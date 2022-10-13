COMMENT: Community-police cooperation vital in crime fight

THE cooperation between the community and police continues to bear fruits following the recent recovery of 14 cattle from a homestead in one of Gwanda’s cattle rustling hotspots.

On many occasions, the police have said any form of crime can be effectively dealt with if there is close cooperation between the communities and law enforcement agents and the recovery of the livestock proves that point.

The recovery comes as the police intensify efforts to fight stock theft in the district in an operation launched last September code-named, “Let’s fight stock thieves/Asilwiseni amasela ezifuyo/Ngatirwisei mbavha dzezvipfuyo”.

The operation, which is in its fourth phase, is targeting cattle rustling hotspots in Gwanda which include Tshanyaugwe, John Deep, Colleen Bawn, Makhado, West Nicholson among others.

Under the operation, police have roped in the Department of Veterinary Services, Health and Meat Inspectors and traditional leaders.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said the cattle were recovered at a homestead in John Deep Village following a tip-off from members of the community.

“On 8 October police received a tip-off from members of the community that there were suspected stolen cattle being kept at a homestead in John Deep Village. The police acted on the information and went to the homestead where they found Carlson Dube in charge of the animals. Upon seeing the police, Dube tried to flee but was apprehended,” she said.

“The police noted that the cattle had obliterated brand marks. Dube was arrested by the police and investigations are underway.”

She commended members of the John Deep community for alerting the police. Insp Mangena also urged farmers to ensure that their animals were always attended to to curb cases of stock theft. She also urged farmers to join anti-stock theft committees.

She urged members of the public with missing livestock to visit Guyu Police Station to identify them.

“Last year we launched operation ‘Let’s fight stock thieves/Asilwiseni amasela ezifuyo/ Ngatirwisei mbavha dzezvipfuyo’ which was targeting cattle rustling hotspots such as Tshanyaugwe, John Deep, Colleen Bawn, Makhado and West Nicholson. We are continuing with this operation as we want to effectively deal with the problem of cattle rustling which is rampant in Gwanda,” she said.

“For the operation to be successful we, however, need the buy-in of various stakeholders and most importantly of all community members. Let’s report any unscrupulous activities we see and let’s desist from harbouring criminals.”

As Insp Mangena rightly says, continued cooperation between the community and the police will lead to more arrests of criminals and the public won’t have to suffer losses inflicted by the rustlers.