COMMENT: Council owes residents an explanation regarding its failure to provide them with water

IN February 2021 Bulawayo residents celebrated when the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) announced that it had completed the project to upgrade its pumping capacity to meet the city’s daily water consumption. The council said then that it had completed the final phase of the rehabilitation of the Criterion Water Works which had increased its pumping capacity to 180ML a day against the city’s daily consumption of 150ML.

Residents who had been subjected to stringent water rationing for years had every reason to celebrate this milestone achievement.

What is surprising is that since the announcement about two years ago, the water delivery service seems to be deteriorating daily and some residents are now going for weeks without the precious liquid.

Council said then that it had the capacity to pump more than the city’s daily consumption hence it was suspending water rationing. The obtaining situation on the ground is totally different from the positive developments of 2021.

Council therefore owes residents an explanation regarding its failure to provide them with water daily as promised.

Residents have now resorted to borehole water and the few residents who have boreholes in low and medium density suburbs are now selling the water.

There is therefore an urgent need for council to address this shortcoming which is inconveniencing residents. Council has been pumping 20ML per day from Nyamandlovu Aquifer to augment the city’s supplies but this has since dropped to as little as four ML a day due to vandalism of electricity and water infrastructure at the Aquifer.

The drop in water being pumped from the Nyamandlovu Aquifer is said to have affected about 60 000 residents. The drop of Nyamandlovu Aquifer supplies cannot be the explanation for the city’s water crisis.

Council should up its game to meet its obligation of supplying the city with adequate water. We want at this juncture to commend the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) for responding to the city’s water crisis by rehabilitating at least 34 boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

Council on its part should find other alternative ways of boost the city’s water supplies. Council, as a short term measure, could come with water kiosks whereby it provides water tanks at boreholes powered by solar.

The water is then pumped into these tanks and a number of collection points are then established to enable residents to get borehole water from taps. Bulawayo has over the years been able to fight waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid hence the urgent need to address the prevailing water crisis.

The obtaining situation whereby some suburbs go for two weeks or more without running water is not acceptable in a modern city like Bulawayo. BCC has an obligation to guarantee adequate water supplies not just to residents but the business sector as well because we do not want to go back to those dark years when the city lost a number of companies that relocated to other cities and towns due to the city’s water shortage.

Bulawayo could be Zimbabwe’s best investment destination given its strategic position in the southern African region hence the need for council to address the issue of water supplies.