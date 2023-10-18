COMMENT: Counterfeit seed maize traders must be ruthlessly dealt with

FOOD security is important to the development of any nation, Zimbabwe included, and any attempts to frustrate the country’s bid to achieve food security should be viciously resisted.

It is against this background that we commend the operation by police and leading seed house, SeedCo to flush out unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of desperate farmers to trade in counterfeit maize seed.

In an operation that started this month and is set to end in December, police will enforce provisions of the Seed Act Chapter 19:13 and ensure that the law takes its course on individuals, syndicates and traders found selling fake or counterfeit seed maize.

Available statistics indicate that 74 cases of these fraudulent activities were reported in the 2022/23 season with 74 tonnes of fake seed recovered. In the 2021/22 season, 47 cases were reported while 1 775 tonnes of fake seed were recovered. In the 2020/21 season, 51 cases were reported with police recovering 138 tonnes of counterfeit seed.

Speaking during a Press conference on Monday, national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged farmers to cooperate with the police and SeedCo officials and assist in the identification of fake seeds during the forthcoming agricultural season.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police has recorded cases of traders and individuals who are openly selling fake and counterfeit maize seed to unsuspecting farmers. Some of the maize seed is being sold through informal markets in places like Mbare. Chinhoyi and Marondera are among some of the areas where such incidents have been reported.

“The syndicates and some of the traders are reportedly selling fake seeds packaged in material and logos resembling SeedCo’s trademark and brand — obviously to lure customers,’’ he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi urged the public to report to the nearest police station anyone they found selling fake or counterfeit seeds adding that it was necessary for all citizens to appreciate the dangers of buying fake seeds on streets.

SeedCo chief executive officer Mr Terrence Chimanya said they had enough seed to meet the requirements for the forthcoming cropping season.

He also revealed that their research and development unit was looking at breeding other products for both local and export markets.

“We are excited that the selling season is upon us and I’m confident to say that as SeedCo we are more than ready. Some areas are already raining and people are already buying seed. We have dedicated and knowledgeable agronomists in all the four corners of the country who are primed to assist farmers so that we achieve a bumper harvest as a country and stay true to Vision 2030,’’ he said.