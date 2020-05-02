COMMENT: Covid-19 lockdown unlocks innovation

Migrant labourers wait for work at a market in Delhi, India. Informal workers are the world’s most vulnerable, and the outlook for them is not bright [File photo: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

The world is fast evolving. Knowledge-based economies are growing. Disruption is now innovation.

Welcome to the 21st Century.

In one of our front page stories yesterday we quoted experts saying, workers who are grounded at home due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown have an opportunity to innovate and improve themselves to remain relevant in their fields.

The experts also predict that tech savvy individuals will have an edge after the global pandemic.

Simply put, those who cannot work from home could struggle to keep their jobs.

The disruption brought by the coronavirus pandemic led to major innovations in as far as productivity is concerned. It is highly likely that a number of companies will consider having employees operating from home.

In the ever-growing knowledge-based sector, this will not be too difficult to implement.

Assessment and appraisal of employees will also be disrupted. Working smart will be more relevant than working hard.

We, therefore, urge workers to take heed of the advice to improve themselves. Covid-19 has taught us that it is very easy for leading economies to fall. What more struggling economies?

On Wednesday, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said nearly half the world’s workers were at immediate risk of losing their jobs.

Said the oldest agency of the United Nations, in its latest report: “Some 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy — almost half of the global labour force, and those at the most vulnerable end of the employment ladder — are in danger of losing their livelihoods.”

Upgrading one’s self can go a long way in securing one’s livelihood. The right attitude is: Adapt or die!

The loss of jobs in a world where unemployment was already high is a very sorry sight indeed.

“For millions of workers, no income means no food, no security and no future. Millions of businesses around the world are barely breathing,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder.

Already, some trades unions have called for international action to protect workers.

Governments are also moving to salvage the situation. The welfare of workers post Covid-19 is at the heart of policy formulation.

This is why in his May Day message, President Mnangagwa urged employers to think beyond payment of wages by taking into consideration the welfare of workers.

The President also said Government is committed to formulating policies that will see workers earning salaries that can sustain them and their families.

The President said every employer, in whatever sector of the economy, should think beyond the weekly or monthly wage because of Covid-19 and the sheer instability of the economy in the foreseeable future.

“First, we must ensure our workplaces meet WHO public health standards. No sector or sub-sector must be exempt from this requirement which must be enforced both in the interest of workers, and that of greater society. Going forward, public health yardstick will be foremost in the way we organise our business, all business premises and work stations. Second, we must ensure proper personal protection equipment and facilities at all workstations. Again, this must be in line with WHO standards which our health inspectors must enforce vigorously. The health inspector shall be a key persona in industrial relations, and at all places of work which must be repurposed towards public health exigencies and goals,” he said.