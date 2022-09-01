Comment: Covid-19, No room for complacency

BULAWAYO schools must be commended for surpassing the threshold set by the Ministry of Health and Child Care to have at least 70 percent of eligible learners vaccinated against Covid-19.

Statistics from the ministry show that in Bulawayo, out of 213 schools, only 58 are yet to achieve the threshold.

While commending the 213 schools, we urge authorities in the 58 schools to encourage their pupils to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to permanently deal with the threat of the deadly virus.

“Of the 213 schools, 155 schools have coverage above 70 percent while 58 schools have coverage below 70 percent. Fluctuating vaccination numbers and high staff turnover remain major challenges in the province,” read a recent provincial report for Bulawayo.

The schools listed in the report yet to achieve the 70 percent threshold include Morning Star Academy which has the lowest rate at 6 percent, Montessori followed by Sibanisezwe at 18 percent and then Liberty College at 20 percent.

Other schools include Maranatha Primary and High Schools both at 35 percent, Girls College at 45 percent. This comes amid calls by the Government to accelerate the vaccination programme once schools open and ensure that there is 70 percent coverage.

In her post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said seven provinces in the country experienced some minor increases in cases over the past 14 days.

“These increases were however, insignificant as the numbers were very small and had no impact on the pandemic trajectory. The small increases are however, an indication that the country needs to remain vigilant. The number of new admissions decreased to nine (9) when compared to twelve (12) recorded in the previous week,” she said.

“The nation is being informed that the country’s Covid-19 pandemic response remains on track. However, in view of the small increase in new cases in seven provinces, Cabinet resolved that all provinces must: continue to strengthen their Covid-19 response; ramp up vaccinations in schools once schools reopen in September 2022 and prioritise those that have not yet reached the 70 percent vaccination coverage target and pay attention to the control of other medical outbreaks.”

Members of the public are reminded once again that the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations does not necessarily mean that there should be complacency as the virus is still among us hence responsible behaviour remains very important.

We must continue observing safety protocols that prevent the transmission and spread of Covid-19.