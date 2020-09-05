COMMENT: Covid-19 prevention protocols a must for reopened tourism

Two months after partially reopening the tourism industry by allowing national parks to resume serving local tourists and restaurants to serve sit-in guests, the Government has completely reopened the sector.

Like most of the economy, the tourism industry was closed in March as part of the range of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Actually, the industry here and abroad has been the worst affected by the Covid-19 outbreak as governments worldwide instituted travel curbs and grounded international flights. Hotels, restaurants and leisure facilities were closed as the Government enforced lockdown and social distancing measures meant to fight the disease. With businesses shut, tens of thousands of workers in the local industry lost their jobs.

However, in early July the Government initiated a phased process of reopening the industry, permitting national parks to resume work and for restaurants to resume serving guests at their premises subject to strict Covid-19 prevention measures such as social distancing, sanitisation and where possible, wearing of face masks.

That measured restart has not resulted in a spike in Covid-19 cases. This must have encouraged authorities to totally allow the industry to start working again.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu announced the decision on Thursday.

The decision came after intense stakeholder engagements on one hand and a strong lobby by industry leaders on the other. The industry had been heavily battered by the global Covid-19 pandemic as all activities virtually grounded to a halt and has been pressing the Government to allow them to resume work on condition that they institute and follow strict measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

“I am pleased to announce that following Cabinet approval, all tourism activities can now resume operations,” said Minister Ndlovu on Thursday.

“These include but are not limited to: game drives, bungee jumping, zip liners, helicopter rides, lion walks, elephant rides and all registered tourism activities. For the avoidance of doubt, this also includes the resumption of boat operations on our lakes both for tourism and fishing (and other tourism related activities), in strict compliance with Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, which have been developed. I mention this particularly because in areas such as Kariba, the boating industry is a key anchor of their tourism industry for both leisure and fishing.”

The industry must be elated that the Government has heard their message. We are happy for them.

However, for the industry to really begin to find its footing, the present curbs in long-distance travel have to be relaxed also. Inter-city travel must be restored so that a local tourist can freely and efficiently drive from Mutare to Victoria Falls, Masvingo to the Eastern Border Highlands or from Gweru to Kariba. We are sure that having reopened the industry this week, the next step would be for the Government to reopen long distance routes.

But long distances are not travelled by road only. Some travellers may find the road too taxing, finding flying more convenient. This means that domestic flights should get the greenlight to resume also so that tourists who want to fly can do so.

A few African countries have reopened for international flights while in Europe countries such as Spain and Greece are already now open for millions of travellers. With regards to the two European countries, we note with regret that the reopening appears to have reignited Covid-19 cases.

The Spanish and Greek experience is one we don’t want to happen here. That is why we urge the local tourism sector to appreciate that Covid-19 is still with us. Therefore, to ensure that they restart business safely, they have to uphold the best anti-Covid-19 practices we have come to know. In their lobby, the sector assured everyone that they have used the period they were closed to secure thermometers, hand sanitiser and to ensure that their premises are roomier to facilitate social distancing. They just have to religiously stick to those protocols because an environment with no Covid-19 is best for the tourism industry.