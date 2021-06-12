COMMENT: Covid-19 still a threat, big concerts can wait

The Government is gradually reopening the economy, paying utmost regard to the evolving Covid-19 challenge in the country.

From the tight lockdown in March last year that halted most social and economic activity when the pandemic was at its worst and authorities still learning about the then new infection, the reopening started around August/September as the Covid-19 burden was easing.

Businesses and institutions that had been shut resumed work, subject to strict adherence to standard Covid-19 preventive protocols.

Schools also reopened around that time for examination writing classes. In November into December life started resembling the normal but Covid-19 cases spiked in January, prompting the Government to reintroduce a hard lockdown. When cases started falling, schools and other activities resumed in March.

However, the leisure and entertainment industry remained largely shut given that they involve people crowding, with it the threat of spreading the virus to more people. Night clubs are still closed but bottle stores can sell alcohol.

Musical shows were banned too but President Mnangagwa on Thursday said they could now be staged subject to Covid-19 protocols. The concerts must be physically attended by not more than 50 people, he said.

Speaking at an event to hand over equipment to two musicians in Harare, the President Mnangagwa said:

“Deputy Minister Machakaire promised these musicians in my presence that he would buy them a full set of musical instruments and he has done so now.

“This set is his (Andy Muridzo) and that one is his (Chief Hwenje) and they are saying they are happy. It is all modern equipment. You should see them play.

“What is important is to protect them during Covid-19, after Covid-19 they will play. If they die from Covid-19 they will not be able to play.

So we are protecting them so that they will play after Covid-19. But so far they can have shows but not in excess of 50, if they can manage to do it, but it is for the purpose of protecting them.”

For some time, musicians have been pressing the Government to allow them to get back on the stage. They survive on revenue they earn through live shows not from copy sales, they have argued. With shows banned, they cannot make ends meet.

They must be happy that the moment that they have been calling for has arrived. Those who can, can start staging shows, while, of course, upholding the normal Covid-19 prevention protocols — not more than 50 people in their concerts to enable social distancing, temperature checks, sanitisation at the entrances and wearing of face masks.

We quote some musicians and promoters elsewhere in today’s issue applauding the President for this easing, but indicating that 50 people paying to attend a concert is too few for the effort to be financially worthwhile.

They are correct. They are used to getting masses of fans packing the Bulawayo City Hall, Hall 4 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, Harare International Conference Centre and so on. Now for them to make money from 50 paying fans is impossible.

However, we take the President’s announcement as the first, most careful step on a longish road that should lead to the return of live shows.

Covid-19 is still a threat, our artistes, their promoters and fans must appreciate. We have learnt over the past 15 months that this is an extremely tricky infection which can attack as soon as we loosen our guard. So keeping the numbers at 50 and fewer is being responsible in the circumstances. The time shall come when Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Iyasa, Jeys and their ilk can get back to business entertaining their fans in thousands.

In the meantime, they, their fans and the millions of our people must get immunised against Covid-19. Thereafter, we can live our lives once again.