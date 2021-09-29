COMMENT: Craft a lasting solution to the problem of panners

THE invasion of some Bulawayo suburbs by illegal gold panners causing land degradation while also threatening the security of residents needs an urgent and strong response to nip the criminal activities.

The relevant authorities are challenged to act quickly to deal with the illegal panners’ menace before they cause further damage to the environment and also engage in crime.

Yesterday, we published a story on how illegal panners have invaded suburbs like Mahatshula, Emhlangeni and Killarney.

Mahatshula in particular has experienced a number of crimes including break ins by suspected gold panners.

They are said to attack residents’ dogs meant to provide security before breaking into the houses and robbing the residents.

In some cases, the suspected panners have gone on to attack the occupants so that they give into their demands.

Residents have expressed fear that the panners will soon invade their properties as attempts to stop them have yielded nothing but threats.

The panners, who move in groups, are said to be always drunk and rowdy and disturb the peace in the neighbourhoods.

The issue of illegal gold panners has also affected areas surrounding Bulawayo as they destroy anything on their way to extract the precious metal.

In May, the National Railways of Zimbabwe said it was losing millions of dollars annually to gold panners, who vandalise its railway infrastructure while panning for gold.

Gold panners operating at Matopos Research Institute Farm were reported to be threatening international research work aimed at improving agriculture in Southern Africa and beyond.

Their activities are not only causing land degradation but are also affecting studies on crops and killing livestock.

Police have conducted several raids and arrested illegal gold miners but it seems this is not deterrent enough as they always return to carry on their operations.

In the case of Bulawayo, it is refreshing that the leadership has already started interventions on the matter to restore sanity.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Judith Ncube said she has engaged council.

“I have received the complaints from residents who are saying that gold panners are now operating in Mahatshula suburb.

“The residents are worried that these panners will end up invading their properties. I have since engaged the City of Bulawayo and asked them to address the problem,” she said.

BCC Housing and Community Services director Mr Dictor Khumalo said:

“We have been battling to remove these illegal gold miners in many areas that include Killarney and Emhlangeni suburbs. It’s not something new but we are getting sporadic reports here and there.

“Just yesterday I sent a team to verify in Killarney and we have received reports from other suburbs,” said Mr Khumalo.

He said gold panning activities were devaluing some of the city’s residential properties.

“It is a big problem because we are talking of environmental degradation of municipal land. We are talking about the removal of vegetation. We are talking about the creation of pits that are dangerous to residents. We are talking about undesirable elements within the community because gold panners come in different forms and backgrounds.

“So, it’s a challenge also in terms of security to people’s properties hence we need to work with the police, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and other partners so that we conduct joint operations. When we get reports like these, we also alert Government departments,” he said.

There is need therefore, for a concerted effort by BCC, EMA, the police and other partners to come up with a lasting solution to the problem of panners.

Also, for their safety, miners are encouraged to embark on safe mining activities.

Hardly a week passes without reports of accidents involving illegal miners and some cases have been fatal.

It is also helpful for them to follow the law in their operations otherwise they risk arrest and prosecution.