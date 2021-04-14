COMMENT: Danger of a third wave is real

On April 1 we reported that health experts were warning of the possibility of an explosion in Covid-19 cases immediately after the Easter holidays if the public failed to comply with lockdown regulations.

Doctors said the third wave would be much stronger than the last two waves if people relax and fail to abide by Covid-19 prevention protocols.

It seems they were not wrong. New cases are rising, albeit slowly, while deaths are once again being reported daily.

Over the past weekend, cases of Covid-19 at Sacred Heart Primary and Sacred Heart Girls High Schools in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province, rose to 132.

In Bulawayo, Mzilikazi Primary School and Girls College are some of the schools that had a few positive cases.

On Monday, the country recorded four more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 17 new cases.

The Ministry of Health and Childcare said all the 17 new cases are local transmissions.

Five cases were reported in Matabeleland South followed by Manicaland and Midlands with three cases each, Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Masvingo with two cases each while Harare and Mashonaland West recorded one case each.

“All 17 new cases are local transmissions. There are 30 hospitalised cases, 0 asymptomatic, 14 mild to moderate, 11 severe cases and five intensive care unit,” read the statement.

So far, 28 new recoveries were reported while the national recovery rate stands at 93.5 percent and active cases went up to 864 on Monday.

A total of 1 111 tests were conducted on Monday and positivity was 1,7 percent.

“As of 12 April 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 37 307 confirmed cases, 34 901 recoveries and 1 542 deaths,” read the statement.

The sad news comes as the Ministry of Health and Child Care revealed that a total of 205 275 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

It also comes as President Mnangagwa has hailed Zimbabwe’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The vaccination programme, which is progressing well, has seen the country having the eighth highest vaccination rate in Africa and third in the Southern Africa region.

Zimbabwe’s free and voluntary vaccination programme aims to reach 10 million citizens to achieve herd immunity.

In Africa, Seychelles has the highest rate of 65,6 percent followed by Morocco with 12,1 percent while Sao Tome and Principe is rated third highest with 4,4 percent followed by Rwanda with 2,7 percent.

With only 1 percent achieved in vaccination, we cannot afford to relax on lockdown regulations. It will be a while before we achieve herd immunity.

The danger of a third wave that will be much stronger than the first two waves is real. All the good work that has been done so far in response to Covid-19 and the on-going vaccination programme will be in vain if we are hit by a third wave.

The deaths that are being reported daily are lower than what we have experienced before but the loss of lives is as unnecessary as it is avoidable.