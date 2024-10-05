COMMENT: Daylight heist must be a wake up call for banks

THURSDAY’S US$4 million daylight heist at Ecobank in Bulawayo has left the entire nation in shock and disbelief.

Such an audacious theft witnessed and filmed by dozens of people in the central business district raises many questions regarding banks’ security measures, especially when it comes to transporting large sums of money.

It is clear that this was not just a random act of criminality. No, this was a well-planned operation conducted by people who had inside knowledge of the bank’s security measures and operations.

The fact that the Safeguard security guards collecting money from the bank were easily subdued without any resistance reeks of a brazen and inside job.

It is inconceivable that a security company tasked with such an important job could be so easily overpowered and rendered useless by the robbers.

The casual and calm manner in which the robbers loaded cash boxes into their getaway single-cab Ford Ranger also raises a lot of questions.

Surely had someone inside the bank pressed the panic button, Safeguard’s reaction team would have been there in no time and found the robbers still loading the cash boxes.

It appears that the robbers had insider knowledge of the bank’s operations and were able to circumvent all the security measures put in place. This brazen robbery is a wake-up call for all banks to beef up their security measures, especially when it comes to transporting large sums of money. It is unacceptable that such a large amount of money could be transported with such negligence and disregard for the safety of the guards and the public.

Banks must take responsibility for the safety of their employees and customers and ensure that they are protected against such criminal acts.

The robbery also showed the laxity of both the security company and bank in their attempt to transport $4 million as if it were milk.

The security of the money must be a top priority, and any breach of this trust is simply unacceptable.

The police must leave no stone unturned to hunt down the robbers and ensure that Zimbabwe doesn’t become a haven for cash-in-transit robbers. The investigations must not only focus on the robbers but also on the security measures put in place by the bank and the security company.

Thursday’s heist is a tragedy that should not have happened.

It is a wake-up call for all banks to take the security of their employees, customers and money seriously. The sloppiness displayed by the bank and Safeguard must be addressed, and all necessary measures put in place to prevent such a brazen robbery from happening again.

The robbers must be brought to justice, and the security measures of banks revamped to prevent such criminal acts from occurring in future.

Our country has by and large been a gun-free society by implementing strict gun control measures and the sight of the Ecobank robbers wielding AK-47 assault rifles raises concerns.