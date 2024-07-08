COMMENT: Deal decisively with hooligans that want to cause suffering of innocent citizens

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has once again assured members of the public and businesses that it has put in place adequate measures to guarantee security. This follows threats by some unruly elements to disturb the prevailing peace and tranquillity.

Addressing the media in Harare last Friday, ex-convicts and political activists, Mr Jacob Ngarivhume and Mr Jacob Sikhala said they will not dialogue with the Government in their endeavours to make the country ungovernable. The pair claimed that their mandate to lead the protests is coming from the people and indicated that the protests will be staged soon.

National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police are ready to deal with threats to national peace and order.“Anyone who wants to do any activity should ensure that they are within the confines of the law. Contrary to that, police have a constitutional mandate to maintain law and order,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

President Mnangagwa has already warned that Government will not brook any form of mischief under whatever pretext. Zimbabwe is witnessing increased and frantic mischievous activities by the opposition elements seeking attention and relevance ahead of the 44th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Zimbabwe next month.

Unruly elements such as Mr Ngarivhume and Mr Sikhala working in collaboration with the country’s detractors are seeking to disturb the prevailing peace. They want to incite citizens to engage in violent demonstrations similar to what was witnessed in 2019 when several shops were vandalised, looted and in some cases set on fire.

Some NGOs working in cahoots with the opposition were behind the attempted illegal shutdown in 2019 which resulted in the death of six people including a police officer. President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of Sadc at next month’s Summit hence the attempts by the opposition to push its nefarious agenda ahead of this meeting. Zimbabweans must therefore refuse to be used by these Western puppets that want to reverse our economic gains.

There is an urgent need to unmask other elements working with Mr Ngarivhume and Mr Sikhala in trying to make the country ungovernable. The country’s economy is on a growth trajectory hence the attempts by the detractors to destabilise it. Many positives have been recorded which include massive infrastructure development across the country, revival and expansion of industries, the revival and resuscitation of mines and the general increase in capacity utilisation by the manufacturing sector.

Government has said it will not brook any mischievous acts bent on causing anarchy hence it will deal decisively with hooligans that want to cause the suffering of innocent citizens. We have said it before that it is us as citizens who can work to make Zimbabwe a better place to live hence the need for a shared national vision.