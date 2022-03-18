COMMENT: Decentralising national events a step in the right direction

In March 2020 we excitedly declared that Bulawayo was the best place to host Zimbabwe’s 40th birthday bash.

Government had announced that for the first time ever, the headline event during Independence Day would move from the traditional venue, the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The 40th Independence Day was billed to take place at Barbourfields Stadium.

We even heaped praise on Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni for calling on the people of Matabeleland region to rise above political differences and come in their numbers to Barbourfields for the main event.

The selection of Bulawayo was in line with Government’s devolution thrust and President Mnangagwa’s promise to decentralise the main programme of national events.

Said Cllr Mguni at the time: “This is a good development for the city and the region. Therefore, residents must rise above politics and participate in this as it’s for a national cause. These national events should be devolved to other centres and communities so that people in those areas feel that they are part of the country. It was not good that all national events were being held in Harare, the country is bigger than Harare.”

Unfortunately, the 40th Independence Day celebrations in 2020 eluded Bulawayo. The national event was postponed after Government declared a National Disaster and enforced a lockdown as part of measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

But history still wants to happen and hopefully, this time nothing will stop it. For the first time in the history of the country, Bulawayo will next month host this year’s Children’s Party ahead of the 42nd Independence Day celebrations also to be held in the city.

The Children’s Party, which takes place on Independence eve, will be attended by 540 children selected from all 10 provinces in the country.

This year’s Independence celebrations together with the Children’s Party will be held under the theme: “[email protected] 42 – Leaving no one and no place behind.”

The theme dovetails with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

In his post Cabinet briefing in Harare on Wednesday, Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said as part of efforts to expose learners to the country’s history and heritage, the 540 children will visit Matopos, Bulawayo Natural History Museum, Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage and Tshabalala Sanctuary.

Surely, the country’s 42nd birthday will be a day to remember for the people of Bulawayo.

The call by the mayor in 2020 is still relevant today as the people of Matabeleland region must rise above political differences and make this year’s Independence Day a success.

This is a day for all Zimbabweans and Governments decision to decentralise national events will go a long way in making all citizens feel included and participate.

This is a huge step in building the Zimbabwe we all want. National events are for all Zimbabweans, who must in their lifetime get an opportunity to attend the main celebrations of any national day.

This nation building effort on the part of Government deserves praise and support.