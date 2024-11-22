COMMENT: Dialogue key to stability in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is probably the most resource-rich country in Africa. It has basically everything from some of the best soils and climates for agriculture, pristine flora and fauna to countless minerals.

But we worry that this abundance of everything is, ironically, the reason why that expansive nation of about 106 million people has not known peace over the past 64 years of self-rule.

It is indeed a conflagration of ethnic tension, political rivalries, lawlessness, corruption and foreign elements taking advantage of this chaos for them to continue pillaging that country.

The latest conflict, concentrated on the eastern region of the country, attracted the intervention of SADC, which sent in a joint military unit to stabilise the situation.

More than six million civilians have been internally displaced due to the fighting, families have been torn apart and loved ones have lost their lives.

This state of affairs is sad for a nation of the DRC’s riches and potential.

The belligerents signed a peace deal recently but they continue to violate it.

Our country hosted an extraordinary SADC summit on Wednesday at which heads of state and government, chaired by President Mnangagwa, discussed the situation in that country.

They received updates on the peace and security situation in the DRC and expressed concern at the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in that country.

The leaders restated SADC’s support to the DRC government towards resolving the conflict and attainment of lasting peace, stability and security.

They took a decision to extend, by another year, the mandate of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

“Summit reiterated the regional commitment expressed in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact that, “an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security,” and commended member States for demonstrating the spirit of collective regional solidarity through continued contribution and support to the SAMIDRC.

“Summit commended the SAMIDRC leadership and all personnel deployed to the Mission for their sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security in eastern DRC,” reads the communiqué.

The regional leadership took a responsible decision when extending the tenure of SAMIDRC. It is our hope that the troops will lead in the bloc’s efforts to stabilise the region.

However, we don’t think there can be an outright military solution in eastern DRC. Dialogue and dialogue only will silence the guns there.

Yes, the peace deal is being violated quite often, but we urge everyone involved, led by Angolan President João Lourenço who is championing the Luanda Process, not to lose hope.