COMMENT: Diaspora professionals should consider returning home

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Thursday commissioned a US$7 million detonators plant at Intrachem Explosives Company in Kwekwe. The new plant which has an import substitution value of up to US$20 million per year, is set to boost production of mining explosives at the company.

The company which was established by young Zimbabwean engineers who returned home from South Africa where they were working, is already exporting its products to countries such as Zambia and DRC.

The locals own 85 percent of the company while foreign investors own the remaining 15 percent.

President Mnangagwa said the young investors had taken heed of the Government’s call for Zimbabwean professionals working in the diaspora to return home and contribute to the development of their country.

“I am very pleased that these young engineers who were working in SA decided to return and invest back home taking advantage of the conducive investment environment that Government has created,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the young investors have said the market for their products is very huge and as such were at the moment failing to meet demand. President Mnangagwa said Government will therefore do its best to assist the new investors to expand and boost production.

Engineers are among Zimbabwean professionals who left the country to seek greener pastures. The country has churned out about 6 000 civil, mechanical, architectural and scientific engineers but a few remain in the country.

We want at this juncture to call on professionals working in the diaspora to return and invest back home like what the owners of Intrachem Explosives Company have done.

The country is implementing a number of development projects that include road and dam construction, building of schools, houses and health facilities, establishment of irrigation schemes, expansion of power generation plants and many other such projects meant to improve the people’s livelihoods and all these projects need the services of professionals.

President Mnangagwa has challenged professionals that include engineers to take a leading role in the implementation of development projects. He said the success and modernisation of the country’s infrastructure will be influenced and driven by excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation.

President Mnangagwa said professionals working in the diaspora should seriously consider returning home and contribute to the country’s economic turnaround.

He said it is Zimbabwean citizens who have the responsibility to develop their country in order to bequeath to future generations, a prosperous Zimbabwe. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).