COMMENT: Diasporans must join the rest of Zimbabweans in building the Zimbabwe we all want

THIS year’s financial remittances by Zimbabweans in the diaspora are expected to surpass US$1,8 billion. In the first quarter of this year the diasporans remitted US$494 million compared to US$420 million received during the same period last year.

President Mnangagwa has once again urged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to invest in the productive sectors back home as Government works on clearing all bottlenecks that are stifling the flow of capital from locals based abroad.

Addressing close to 40 Zimbabweans who are part of the 120 diasporans either working or studying in South Korea last Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic has made deliberate efforts to streamline bottlenecks and challenges which were being faced by Zimbabweans working in different countries across the globe.

“The ease of doing business environment will be continuously improved not for just foreign investors but for diasporans wanting to invest back home as well,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said in order to ensure seamless implementation of programmes by Zimbabweans abroad, the national diaspora taskforce and diplomatic missions were soliciting diasporans’ views and inputs for the review of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Policy.

“We look forward to your input based on your unique experiences to ensure that the policy aligns with the present realities and aspirations of our people in the Diaspora,” said President Mnangangwa.

He said diasporans’ financial remittances were playing a significant role in the resuscitation and stabilisation of the economy.

President Mnangagwa said Government was ready to harness the experience and expertise of Zimbabweans working in different countries across the globe in order to leapfrog the country’s modernisation and industrialisation.

Government’s decision to mobilise Zimbabweans working in different countries to invest back home is paying dividends as evidenced by increased investments from diasporans.

In 2022 Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava challenged Zimbabwean diplomats to mobilise Zimbabweans domiciled in their countries of assignment to invest back home.

Minister Shava said then that the diplomats’ primary targets when scouting for investors should be Zimbabweans in the diaspora. He said Zimbabwe’s diaspora is a force to reckon with as evidenced by increased remittances back home every year.

Minister Shava said the diplomats’ task is to inform the Zimbabweans in their countries of assignment about the business opportunities back home and encourage them to invest.

In order to address challenges faced by diasporans intending to invest back home, Government set up a working committee on diaspora affairs.

The Zimbabweans in the diaspora have said they are ready to invest in various sectors of the economy. They have singled out agriculture, real estate, tourism, education and health among top opportunity windows that could benefit from skills they have acquired while working in the different countries.

It is a fact that there is no substitute for home hence the need for diasporans to join the rest of Zimbabweans in building the Zimbabwe we all want. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.)