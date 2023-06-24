COMMENT: Disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of Renamo most welcome

IN 1976, Rhodesian troops entered Mozambican territory to carry out an operation against the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army that had bases in that country.

In that incursion, the Rhodesians freed André Matsangaissa, a Mozambican who had been arrested and imprisoned. Months later, Matsangaissa, a former Mozambique ruling Frelimo party member, joined Renamo, a rebel unit that was formed in 1975 by Rhodesia and apartheid South Africa to destabilise Mozambique and frustrate Zimbabwe and South Africa’s quests for independence. He soon became Renamo commander to lead some armed men against Mozambique’s army.

The rebellion wrought immense fear and suffering on the people of Mozambique from 1977 to the signing of the Rome Accords in 1992.

The same fear and suffering were experienced in our country too as the bandits often carried out raids in parts of Manicaland Province and Chiredzi in Masvingo. Mention the name Matsanga, short for Matsangaissa, in Manicaland and Masvingo in the 1980s and early 1990s, you instill a deep sense of fear.

As many as one million Mozambicans died in the 15 years of fighting, some through a resulting famine. Hundreds fled and sought refuge in Zimbabwe. To ensure that the asylum-seekers were decently accommodated, the Government of Zimbabwe established two refugee camps — Tongogara in Chipinge and Chambuta in Chiredzi. Between them, they housed about 80 000 refugees between 1984 and 1992.

In addition to accommodating refugees, our country sent troops to Mozambique to help Frelimo tackle Renamo. That meant our newly-independent country was in another war yet again. That posed obvious implications on the national budget. Indeed, Zimbabwe was relieved as much as Mozambique was when the Rome Accords were signed. Security returned to Mozambique and eastern Zimbabwe, thus refugees at Tongogara and Chambuta started returning home. Both facilities were closed in 1995 but the former was reopened three years later to accommodate a new wave of refugees from the Great Lakes region. The latter is now a children’s home.

However, the cessation of open armed hostilities in central Mozambique did not mean total disarmament. Suspicious that the Frelimo administration could take them by surprise, Renamo remnants, under the leadership of Matsanga’s successor since 1979, Afonso Dhlakama, kept their arms and a foothold in the hub of their rebellion — Gorongosa. Although their strength depleted over the years as age accounted for the original rebels, and fewer younger ones enlisting, Mozambique’s government exercised much restraint. It largely left the armed men alone in the Gorongosa mountains while the rest of the country moved on. Meanwhile, it negotiated with them to disarm. Tensions escalated in 2013 but the two sides signed a truce a year later. Dhlakama refused to commit to a peace deal.

As that happened, Renamo the political party was contesting in elections since 1994, losing consistently.

Peace was only achieved in 2018 after Dhlakama had died and his successor Mr Ossufo Momade committed to it and disarmament.

Mozambique turned a new page on Thursday, June 15, 2023 when Mr Momade handed over the last Renamo weapon — an iconic AK47 — to President Filipe Nyusi at Vunduzi, in Gorongosa. That marked the end of the disarmament of the former rebel unit.

“Today, a new page in your life as citizens begins,” Mr Momade told his men.

“We hope that your families and society will welcome you, and that you will be reintegrated into the development activities of this nation and the party.”

That was a huge, emotional moment for Mozambique, a huge one for our country too.

President Mnangagwa was in Maputo, Mozambique yesterday to, together with other Sadc leaders, witness the closing ceremony of the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of Renamo.

We are delighted that one flashpoint in Sadc has been extinguished. We appeal to our brothers and sisters in Mozambique to treasure the blessing of peace they have just achieved. We implore them to welcome the former rebels back into their homes, families, villages and towns. To the ex-rebels we say they must quickly adjust to civilian life; a relaxed life which does not demand them looking over their shoulders all the time. It is our hope that President Nyusi’s administration has a clear plan to integrate them into society and offer them opportunities for them to lead productive lives.

At the same time, we are hopeful that the peace that has been returning to northern Mozambique where Islamist insurgents have been active against government troops since 2017, will last also.