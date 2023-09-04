COMMENT: Dismiss EU report on Zimbabwe polls with the contempt it deserves

THE inauguration of President Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare today does not only cement his and the ruling Zanu-PF’s victory at the August 23 harmonised elections but once again shows the country’s rejection of attempts to impose puppets to run the country.

Reports by our sister paper the Sunday News yesterday revealed that ahead of the recent harmonised elections, the European Union (EU) extended US$3 million to CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to build a war chest for the polls.

Mr Chamisa reportedly sat on the money and is now facing rebellion from his already disgruntled followers.

The financing of the CCC campaign, ostensibly for paying polling agents, has brought to the fore the EU duplicitous role in the recently concluded elections, as it was both a referee and a player.

Citing diplomatic sources in Brussels, reports revealed that the EU handed Mr Chamisa US$3 million when he visited the Netherlands before the elections, which were overwhelmingly won by Zanu-PF.

President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson Mr George Charamba said the EU’s fingerprints in interfering in the country’s elections and breaching the

Political Parties Finance Act makes it a biased observer, whose preliminary report cannot be taken seriously.

“We are disappointed to learn the double role which the EU, through its representatives here, played. What comes out to the fore is that they were also a player and referee in this election, in which case their decision as a referee cannot stand, because it is undermined by their player role in this election. We dismiss their report with the contempt it deserves.”

The country’s electoral process has also been under attack from the head of the Sadc Observer Mission Dr Nevers Mumba, who has been outed as a CCC sympathiser.

Abusing his position as head of mission, Dr Mumba presented a biased preliminary report on the elections in Zimbabwe, with contents outside the purview of his mandate.

Dr Mumba is also an old friend of the opposition party’s late founding leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

Together they formed an association of southern African opposition parties to fight the African revolutionary parties with the likes of Mmusi Maimane.

It is heartening that attempts by enemies of Zimbabwe were seen even beyond the country’s borders with South Africa’s African National Congress calling out Mr Chamisa for representing a neo-colonialist agenda.

“The ANC is not a reactionary party; . . . but in Zimbabwe you must know what is progressive and our ally is Zanu-PF and reactionaries do not want us to say that.

“Nelson Chamisa and his allies are not our allies, they do not speak our language. They are not with us in this new world order agenda of the alternative multi-polar world we want to build,” said ANC secretary general Cde Fikile Mbalula recently.