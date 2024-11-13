COMMENT: Do not shy from prostate cancer screening

PROSTATE cancer is now the second most commonly diagnosed cancer among men, accounting for 11 percent of cancer-related deaths and despite this sobering reality, many men continue to delay or avoid routine screening, which could significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Often referred to as a ‘‘silent killer’,’ prostate cancer can progress without showing noticeable symptoms in its early stages making early detection crucial.

Prominent clinical oncologist, Dr Tatenda Chingonzoh, has urged men to normalise prostate cancer screening to ensure early detection and better survival rates.

Dr Chingonzoh said when prostate cancer is identified early, the chances of successful treatment increase dramatically.

Unfortunately, many men only seek medical help once the cancer has reached an advanced stage, making it much harder to treat.

Common symptoms like a weak urine stream, frequent night-time urination, or even blood in the urine are often ignored or attributed to other causes, but these could signal the presence of prostate cancer.

Dr Chingonzoh warns that this hesitation to seek treatment can have fatal consequences, as the disease may already be far advanced by the time help is sought.

Dr Chingonzoh highlighted that black men are disproportionately impacted by prostate cancer, with the disease tending to be more aggressive and diagnosed at an earlier age compared to their white counterparts.

Based on this evidence, she recommends that black men start screening between the ages of 40 and 45, while men of other racial backgrounds should begin screening at age 50.

These tailored recommendations reflect the heightened risks faced by black men and underscore the need for early intervention.

Despite the clear benefits of early screening, many men still delay seeking help due to societal stigma and a reluctance to discuss issues related to their sexuality and masculinity.

The fear of being seen as vulnerable or less “manly” because of prostate health concerns can prevent men from reaching out for help.

Dr Chingonzoh encouraged men to have open discussions with their general practitioners about screening, particularly if there is a family history of prostate cancer.

Routine screenings should become a normal part of healthcare for men, starting at the appropriate age. By engaging in early detection, men not only improve their chances of survival but also contribute to a broader shift in societal attitudes towards men’s health.

As awareness about prostate cancer continues to grow, initiatives such as “No-Shave November” and the “Movember movement” aim to raise visibility and encourage men to take action.

November, dedicated to men’s health, provides an opportunity to address the importance of screening, particularly for prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.