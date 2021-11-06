COMMENT: Don’t get carried away, get the jab now

WE are disappointed that our people are continuing to shun getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccination numbers peaked around mid-year, a time when the third wave of the infection was at its worst. There were always long queues at vaccination centres, some of which often ran out of doses. We indeed were encouraged at that time that the Government’s target to have vaccinated 60 percent of the population by next month would be met.

But as infection and death rates attributable to the viral disease continue to decline since last month, more of our people appear to see no reason why they must get vaccinated.

That is not only regrettable but also akin to playing with fire.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care Covid-19 update shows that 8 602 people received their first dose on Tuesday while 10 343 received their second dose on the same day. On Thursday when the country recorded 21 positive cases and one death, 9 230 got their first dose while 7 496 got their second.

The turnout is a far cry from the average 30 000 getting their first dose in September and 40 000 in August. Since last month, the average daily jabs are 7 000.

We quote Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro elsewhere today warning on the possibility of a fourth wave of the disease, a wave which could be the most dangerous since March 2000.

“The fourth wave is around the corner and we can see from the news that we watch that other countries are already in trouble. We already know the trend that once it starts in other countries it’s going to definitely come to us and the only solution, we have found is the vaccination. When the lockdown was relaxed people relaxed to get vaccinated but people must realise that the Covid-19 pandemic is still here and it might continue with us until 2023 to 2024,” he said.

Dr Mangwiro said the pandemic had become even more vicious that when it started. He said Government has roped in various stakeholders to go to the ground and educate people on the need to get vaccinated.

It is unfortunate that the poor vaccination rate is most likely because our people are growing more complacent since cases are declining. It is also unfortunate that this is happening when the Government procured as many as 20 million doses since February, enough to vaccinate 10 million people, thus ensuring that we reach herd immunity.

We must emphasise that vaccination against Covid-19 is probably the biggest protection we can have against the lethal infection. Research has shown that people who are immunised against Covid-19, as against any disease, have better capacity to fight it off than one who is not jabbed.

Our people must pay heed to the countless warnings that the Government is giving, warnings that the disease is still with us, a fourth wave is possible and the best way to fight it off is by getting vaccinated against it.

We must continue to wear the masks, avoid crowds and practising hand hygiene but vaccination is a must.

Let us get motivated by the sight of stadiums full of football fans in Europe watching games with no masks on. All these people are confirmed fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are now free to wear face masks or not if they choose in the knowledge that if they get infected by the coronavirus, the prognosis of the infection is unlikely to be difficult.

So our message goes out to citizens who are getting carried away by the decline in positive cases and fatalities. A fourth wave is possible, as Dr Mangwiro says. Many countries are already in that phase. But we can avert it if we all get the jab now.