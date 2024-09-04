COMMENT: Drivers must get adequate rest before getting on the road

FATIGUE, a debilitating condition that impairs a driver’s capacity to detect, process and react appropriately to driving hazards, has been identified as a contributing factor in numerous accidents, some of which have had devastating and fatal consequences.

It is important therefore that drivers get adequate rest before getting on the road, let alone driving for long distances.

We reported yesterday that 15 Zimbabweans died in less than seven days in two different accidents in South Africa involving cross-border buses.

Authorities in the neighbouring country suspect fatigue on the part of the bus drivers who drive for long distances without getting adequate rest.

Limpopo Member of Executive Committee (MEC) Ms Violet Mathye, after visiting the scene of the second accident and injured passengers in hospital, urged drivers to make sure that they get adequate rest and that their vehicles are road worthy.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZimCommunitySA) called upon all bus operators and drivers to take extreme caution and prioritise the safety and well-being of their passengers at all times.

It is the responsibility of transport operators to also make sure that they do not overwork their drivers resulting in them suffering from fatigue, which may lead to accidents and loss of life.

Passengers must also be on the lookout for behaviours by drivers that could indicate that they are fatigued and quickly raise alarm.

According to an international road safety site, physical fatigue is the result of activities that exhaust muscles. It may leave a driver unable to respond as quickly or effectively as they normally would.

“For example, a strenuous day of physical work may slow a driver’s reflexes and increase their reaction time. Mental fatigue is a more frequent concern. It often causes reduced alertness, lower attentiveness, less focus and poor decision making. It impairs a driver’s ability to perform essential driving tasks,” says the site.

“Fatigue tends to hit in waves. At first, drivers may not be as alert and vigilant as usual. Then emotional capabilities are affected, leaving drivers anxious, short-tempered, or more impulsive. Then mental abilities suffer, making it hard to concentrate, remember things, or make sound decisions.”