COMMENT: Education should be fine-tuned to embrace people with disabilities

Due to resource constraints, the local education system does not fully embrace people with disabilities.

We have reported on some visually handicapped children or students who rely on friends to read out notes for them as their schools or universities did not have provisions for Braille.

Lawyer, Mr Mehluli Ndlovu is one of them. He told us early last year that he relied exclusively on memory from Grade One to Upper Sixth as the schools he was enrolled at did not have books written in Braille. Friends read out notes for him. It must have been tough for him.

Sign Language is one of the 16 official languages in the country but not many education institutions have mainstreamed it. Furthermore, students on crutches or wheelchairs struggle accessing lecture rooms, libraries, ablution facilities and so on.

Yes, we have special schools and training institutions in the country, among them King George VI, Jairos Jiri and Margaretha Hugo but they are too few to serve some of the 1,4million locals who are differently-abled.

It will take much dedication across the board, immense material and financial resources as well as time to correct the situation.

An encouraging step to cater for candidates with hearing impairment will be made next year when the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) will introduce video exams at Grade Seven.

We cited a Zimsec board member, Mr Sindile Mhlanga yesterday saying:

“Students with hearing impairment are subjected to the same learning and examinations environment as their counterparts who are not living with disabilities which is a disadvantage to them. These students with hearing impairment need feedback hence the introduction of videos. Students with hearing impairment are facing challenges when writing examinations and it is hoped the introduction of the videos will address some of the challenges.”

This will be an important step on the long road for the country to make its education system much more inclusive.

The kids would be tested through a system they better understand and chances are high that they would perform to their potential since the examination would now be aligned to their condition.

However, this looks like a top-down approach. It simplifies the system at final examination level but does not touch the teaching and learning period before the final tests. It, therefore, will be critical for authorities to quickly establish more schools that use the video model in teaching the hearing-impaired. An approach which begins at Grade One will deliver solid education to the child before they take the Zimsec tests.

Given that after Grade Seven there is secondary and high school, college and university, escalating the teaching and examination approach to higher levels of education will be imperative.

It, too, is imperative for the Government, working with development partners, to make the education system more friendly to the visually impaired by getting more books written in Braille available, training more educators proficient in Braille and aligning the examination system to their condition.

This holistic approach must embrace other disabilities as well so that our society becomes really inclusive from the home, to the education institution and the job market.