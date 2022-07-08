COMMENT: Efforts by police to restore peace and order should be commended

THE fatal shooting of four suspected armed robbers by police in Gwanda, Matabeleland South on Wednesday should serve as a reminder of the force’s zero tolerance to crime.

The country has in the past recorded a spate of armed robberies where large amounts of money and property have been lost.

In some instances, victims have also been killed.

It is against this background that the efforts by police to restore peace and order should be commended.

President Mnangagwa is also on record that the Government does not tolerate any kind of crime.

Speaking at the burial of the late National Hero, Major-General Godfrey Chanakira last month, President Mnangagwa called on law enforcement agents to decisively deal with the violent criminals.

““I am, however, concerned about the rising cases of armed robberies and ritual murders occurring in our country.

I, thus, exhort stakeholders in the criminal justice system to speedily deal with these emerging negative trends,” said the President.

As he addressed the nation on Unity Day on December 22, last year, President Mnangagwa sounded a strong warning to those involved in gun crime saying that they would fall by the sword.

“Lately, we have witnessed an upsurge in gun-related crimes.

There is a clear upsurge in abuse of firearms, including violent armed robberies.

Government now treats this as a grave threat to personal and national security,” said the President.

“Decisive measures have now become necessary to put an end to this growing menace which threatens our otherwise peaceful, law-abiding nation and citizenry.

Those who dabble in arms, will soon fall by the sword. Let them be warned.”

On Wednesday, the suspects had hijacked a city business woman, who owns a business in the central business district, at 10am before speeding off with her Toyota Corolla vehicle.

The robbers, in a bid to delay the victim from reporting the hijacking to the police, drove with the woman and dumped her on the outskirts of the town before removing the vehicle’s number plates from the vehicle.

Later in the day, the vehicle was spotted in town and the police were notified.

Witnesses said police followed the car in a high-speed chase where the shootout ensued around 3PM leading to the fatal shooting of the suspects.

Giving an update on their Twitter account on Wednesday, the police said:“The ZRP confirms a shootout incident which occurred this afternoon at around 1500 hours in Gwanda where four armed robbery suspects were shot dead by the Police.

“The suspects had robbed the complainant of a vehicle in Gwanda CBD at around 1000 hours. More details to be released in due course.”

The Gwanda shootout came days after three armed robbers who allegedly got away with US$13 000 and three vehicles in three incidents in Mvuma and Mberengwa in less than 24 hours were arrested in Masvingo.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrest of Rhinos Takawira (42) of Chivi, Tinashe Marimo (22) of Murehwa and Praise Gudlanga (30) of Mutare.

He said police recovered two pistols, a safe, cellphones, three stolen motor vehicles and US$1 500.

As the armed robbers continue to fall by the sword, the police are making a strong statement that no one will terrorise Zimbabweans under their watch and should the robbers get cheeky and test their teeth, the law enforcement agents will bite with full force.