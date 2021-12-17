COMMENT: Electricity must always be used sparingly, even during Christmas

THE move by Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) to try and ensure minimal load shedding during the Christmas holidays is a most welcome effort that will bring cheer to many homes.

Recently, there was increased load shedding after three units were taken out of service at Kariba South Hydro Power Station to facilitate urgent dam wall rehabilitation works.

The three units have since been returned to service and rehabilitation works remain suspended until the first week of January.

While load shedding is necessary when there is a power deficit, no one wants to celebrate Christmas and New Year holidays in the dark.

In a statement on Wednesday, Zesa Holdings said the restoration of the units means an additional 345MW of power supply to the national grid.

“Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the units that were taken out of service at Kariba South Hydro Power Station to facilitate urgent dam wall rehabilitation works have since been returned to service.

The return to service of the units will restore 345MW of power supply to the national grid thus significantly reducing the power supply gap that had increased load shedding,” read the statement.

“Accordingly, there will be minimal load shedding during the festive season, effective 16 December 2021.

Consumers are urged to use available power sparingly to minimise effects of shedding. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

We urge consumers to take heed of Zesa’s advice. Electricity must always be used sparingly, even during Christmas.

Consumers can also invest in renewable energy sources such as solar power.

These not only save money in the long run, but the world as well.

We must all understand that the current power deficit is not of Government’s doing.

Government is actually on top of the situation and if major project timelines are met, the country should start having excess power by this time next year.

This is only because the Covid pandemic disturbed the flow of works.

Otherwise, load shedding should have by now been a thing of the past.

As we reported recently, Government has commenced the construction of a 360km electricity transmission project linking Hwange Thermal Power Station and Insukamini Sub-station in Bulawayo.

The project is part of an on-going US$1,5 billion Hwange Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project, which is 76 percent complete and is expected to add 600MW into the national grid by 2022.

With an installed capacity of 920MW, Hwange Power is the largest coal-fired power station in the country comprising 4x120MW and 2×220 MW units.

Therefore, load shedding is only temporary and shall soon come to pass. However, we all have a role to play in the responsible use of electricity.

It’s the small things that count; closing the refrigerator door, using a pot which matches the size of the plate, using energy saving light bulbs, switching off the TV when no one is watching and even bathing with cold water this summer.

Let’s help Zesa to serve us better.