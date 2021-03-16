COMMENT: Embrace Covid-19 vaccination in schools

The first batch of pupils returned to class countrywide yesterday, marking the start of the 2021 academic year that was delayed for two months on Covid-19 fears.

Last year, six months of the academic year were lost as Covid-19 cases rose in the country. The Government was forced to order schools to close on March 24 last year as a precaution against the disease. They remained shut until September 14 for Cambridge examination classes, September 28 for Zimsec examination classes and October 26 for the rest of the kids. They ran until the scheduled end of the third term on December 18 with expectations that they would reopen on January 4 this year.

However, the second wave of Covid-19 was starting around the same time. In response, the Government ordered a second tight lockdown, which meant schools had to remain closed as it monitored the situation.

A sharp decline in cases later encouraged the Government to relax the lockdown, announcing that schools would open for pupils who will sit for their public examinations this year yesterday. The rest of the pupils are expected back in class next week Monday.

Having lost so much time staying at home as the pandemic caused trouble, pupils must be happy to be out at school, interacting with their peers and preparing for their futures. The two weeks signal a significant step as the country seeks a more normal flow of life.

Pupils must work hard to be able to catch up for the lost eight months. In addition to listening to their teachers most attentively, they are encouraged to find time to study hard on their own for examinations are just around the corner – slightly more than two months for those who will attempt the June public exams.

Teachers, like many workers across the country, have valid expectations in terms of improved salaries and working conditions. The Government recognises that which is why its representatives are locked in negotiations with teachers’ unions for a possible salary increase.

The employer has always made it clear that it wants its workers to be compensated better and fairly and has from time to time acted positively. Teachers must therefore remain hopeful that their employer will negotiate with them for a satisfactory package. As negotiations continue, we expect teachers to be in class, working so that they catch up on the lost time.

We look forward to the employer and the workers reaching an agreement as soon as possible for teaching and learning to proceed smoothly.

As this happens, we will not forget that we are still under the threat of Covid-19. Projections abound that a third wave could hit, perhaps around winter. This means that schools are bound to continue upholding Covid-19 control measures. They must uphold social distancing everywhere – in class, in dining halls, in dormitories and so on.

Sanitisation, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene must be upheld as has been the case since Covid-19 was first reported in the country in March last year. Temperature checks have become the way of life too so there is no reason for relaxation even in schools. If any cases are reported, authorities have to move swiftly to deal with them before they spread through schools.

School authorities, parents and the Government are urged to be as vigilant as ever but with vaccination against Covid-19 intensifying we are of the opinion that the future will not be as uncertain as it was last year.

The first phase of vaccination started last month utilising 200 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine that were donated by China. More than 30 000 frontline workers had been vaccinated by Friday.

According to the national rollout plan, teachers will be prioritised in the next phase of immunisation which must start in the next few days. An Air Zimbabwe plane was in Beijing, China, yesterday to pick up a second consignment of vaccines. It should be back home today.

Teachers, school staff and others in the primary and secondary education sector are expected, rather urged to get their jabs as soon as the delivery is made. This would give us substantial assurance that the school calendar would run as scheduled throughout the year for the benefit of learners, their parents and guardians.