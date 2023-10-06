COMMENT: Employers should invest more in the welfare of their workers

Two hundred people losing their lives due to job-related incidents in a year, up to 5 000 injuries and at least US$15million being lost as a result of infections at the workplace is a staggering, nay, sobering loss for the country.

Speaking on the first day of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) 60th Annual National Conference on Safety and Health at Work in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, NSSA general manager Dr Charles Shava said our economy is too small to be incurring such huge human and monetary losses at the workplace.

There are about 1,2 million formal workers in the country, he said, thus the loss is too big compared to an economy like the UK, which employs 10 million, some 150 of whom die annually at the workplace.

“Attaining Vision 2030 for an upper middle-income society depends on a healthy and safe worker and if our workers are unsafe, ill and stressed, then achievement of any economic boom will be lost,” he said.

“This country loses around US$15 million every year to diseases at workplaces, so we take this seriously to make sure that we share knowledge that may help us to reduce that cost burden on the economy of Zimbabwe.”

We think the figures are so high because of a number of factors. Perhaps employers are not investing in infrastructure and processes that promote workplace safety. Perhaps workers themselves aren’t motivated to the extent of endangering themselves and their lives. Or they are just negligent.

If employers are to blame, we urge them to do the needful – invest in the welfare of their workers, who, in any case, are their most important resource. They must uphold workplace safety measures as demanded by NSSA. That costs money but we assert that they, indeed must put in place measures to secure the workplace.

If the worker is to blame, we tell them that they must respect processes that promote their welfare. We know that some employers force their employees to work under dangerous conditions but the worker must realise their welfare is irreplaceable.

NSSA is the custodian of a decent working environment. They have a statutory mandate to enforce standards that ensure workplace safety. They have the law on their side and a moral responsibility also.

Therefore, NSSA must do what the law binds them to do including deploying officers for under-cover investigations. Whoever is caught offside must face the law without fear or favour so that our small economy continues to thrive without losing as many as 200 lives and US$15million yearly due to issues that can be avoided.