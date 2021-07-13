COMMENT: End scourge of corruption and create a corruption free Africa

GOVERNMENT has said plans are under way to introduce anti-corruption curricula from ECD to tertiary education as the nation steps up its fight against corruption.

Speaking during a virtual commemoration of the 5th African Anti-Corruption Day on Sunday, President Mnangagwa said his administration will not shy away from taking corruption by the horns as the scourge has debilitating effects of retarding economic growth and development.

He said corruption prevention programmes should, therefore, be strengthened to enable the country to tackle the scourge of corruption.

“These should include systems and compliance checks, the introduction of curricula on corruption, ethics and integrity in schools from ECD level right up to universities,” said President Mnangagwa.

Cde Mnangagwa also launched the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Strategic Plan for 2021 to 2023 during the commemoration. The strategic plan is road map for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to fulfil.

The African Anti-Corruption Day was held under the theme “Regional Economic Communities: Critical factors in the implementation of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption”. President Mnangagwa said as the continent commemorates the

Anti-Corruption Day, there was a need to redouble efforts to end the scourge of corruption and create a corruption-free Africa. He said his Government on its part, is committed to the establishment of democratic, transparent, accountable, strong and efficient institutions to fight corruption. President Mnangagwa has said the Second Republic will do all within its powers to ensure all corrupt elements and criminals are brought to book.

Zimbabwe has taken concrete steps to tackle corruption by strengthening institutions such as Zacc.

Many people including Government Ministers have been arrested and prosecuted for corruption since the coming of the Second Republic.

Some of the culprits are already serving jail terms after being convicted, a confirmation that the Government is indeed walking the talk.

Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has vowed to decisively deal with corruption and the nation is already witnessing the results.

She has said her commission has a mandate to rid the nation of the corruption scourge which she said is frustrating the country’s economic growth.

President Mnangagwa has said fighting corruption requires a multi-stakeholders approach and we want at this juncture to implore all Zimbabweans to join the Government and Zacc in the fight against corruption by providing the vital information.