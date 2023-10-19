COMMENT: Engaging local contractors commendable

Government says it will continue to prioritise local contractors when it awards contracts for big national projects such as construction of roads and bridges.

Local companies working on the reconstruction of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway have proved that they have the capacity to undertake such big projects hence the Government decision to now prioritise local companies.

The local companies working on the 580km highway are Tensor Systems, Masimba Holdings, Fossil Contracting, Exodus and Company and Bitumen World. They have already completed 435 km which have now been opened to traffic. Addressing delegates to the CEOs Africa Roundtable in Victoria Falls last week, Transport and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco said Government will continue to prioritise local companies when awarding big contracts in order to strengthen the private-public partnership ( PPPs).

Deputy Minister Sacco said there is a need to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive hence the decision by Government to consider local companies first when awarding contracts. He said local financiers and contractors will therefore be given priority as part of measures to stimulate home-grown partnerships and domestic economic growth.

Deputy Minister Sacco however said Government will continue to demand value for money and as such will not allow what was happening in the past when contractors at times charged 10 times the actual cost of the project.

Deputy Minister Sacco said apart from the Beitbridge-Harare Highway, there are many road construction contracts that have been awarded to local companies. He said in Manicaland for example, local companies reconstructed the Copa, Jopa and Machongwe roads after the Cyclone Idai damages.

Deputy Minister Sacco said the Harare-Kanyemba road and Mahuhwe-Kanyemba road were also being done by local companies.

Most of the work at the completed US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation project was done by local companies which is yet another confirmation that local companies have the capacity to undertake big projects.

In the past, Government would engage foreign companies to do such projects and spend a lot of foreign currency to pay them. We want at this juncture to commend Government for taking a bold move to afford local companies an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities.

Local companies on their part should continue striving for excellence as they work on these Government projects in order to shame our detractors. Awarding contracts to local companies does not only create jobs but also stimulates economic growth.

What is encouraging is that Zimbabwe is fast building internal capacities to create wealth and expand job opportunities for its citizens despite the illegal sanctions imposed by the United States of America and its Western allies.

This is as it should be. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.