COMMENT: Equal participation of all Zimbabweans in national development is key

ENGLISH-BORN American political activist and philosopher, Thomas Paine is famous for having made a thorough prognosis on the origins of governments and types of constitutions in Europe.

A firm believer in equal political rights, Paine is famous for saying “since men are all born equal, inequality is therefore unnatural”.

Is it not unnatural that, since independence, the most marginalised people in Zimbabwe were the San?

For starters, the San are the first inhabitants of this land now called Zimbabwe. The geographical boundaries that define us as a nation are on land first discovered and inhabited by the San.

If the Bantu and colonial settlers had not come to southern Africa, the San would still be occupying Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and South Africa as a single country.

Their rich history and culture are a marvel that is key to tourism in the region.

So, what is natural about marginalising the San, or any other peoples for that matter?

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has refused to defy nature. The philosophy that no one and no place should be left behind in national development is true to the natural order of equal political participation.

This is why we celebrated the milestone in inclusion of the San into the country’s security services.

Equal participation of all Zimbabweans in national development is one of the best ways of promoting unity, peace and national pride.

President Mnangagwa’s administration must be praised for the successful recruitment of members of the San community into the country’s security services. Previously, the San did not see themselves as playing a part in the country’s strategic sectors.

This has changed and Cabinet recently resolved that the country’s security services should set up a quota system for the San community as part of their integration into the broader society.

And on Monday, history was made when 20 youths — 11 males and nine females from the San community in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North Province — became the first group to graduate as Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers during the 150th recruit correctional officers’ pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Prison Training School.

A total of 771 officers comprising 560 males and 211 females, graduated after six months of training.

Said President Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour at the event: “In the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind, it is impressive that some of the graduates of this pass-out parade were drawn from the San community.

“This dovetails with my administration’s thrust to ensure equal participation by all citizens in the Government’s various broad-based empowerment and development programmes.”

In Zimbabwe, the San community is found on the outskirts of Bulilima District, Matabeleland South and Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North.

Prior to the Second Republic’s interventions, a majority of the San did not have birth certificates or identity documents resulting in them lacking access to many services, including health and voting.

Last year, President Mnangagwa sent a team of ministers to meet the San to hear their concerns and how they wanted them to be resolved.

Shortly after that, officials were deployed to Tsholotsho to issue birth certificates and other identity documents.

More than 5 000 people benefited from the programme.

The Second Republic has taught us that all Zimbabweans are equal.

Because all Zimbabweans are born equal, inequality is therefore unnatural.