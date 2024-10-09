COMMENT: Fare-thee-well son of the soil, Col (Rtd) Dube

TODAY, the nation lays to rest a true hero, the late Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube. His unwavering dedication to assisting those in need and his generous nature endeared him to the hearts of many Zimbabweans. Col (Rtd) Dube’s name carried weight and opened doors for many people in need.

He was a true servant of the people and his willingness to assist those in need was unparalleled. Col (Rtd) Dube was always ready to offer a helping hand, point you in the right direction, or connect you with the right people. The mere mention of his name brought favourable results and opened doors for many.

His legacy of generosity and kindness has touched many lives, especially in the Matabeleland region. He had a genuine compassion for people, irrespective of their background or status in society. His kind words, warm demeanour and reassuring smile brought hope to many people in their moments of despair.

Col (Rtd) Dube’s resilience, selflessness and bravery are worthy of emulation. He served his country with an unwavering dedication, putting the needs of other people first, even when it was evident that he was unwell. Col (Rtd) Dube was instrumental in fighting for the rights of marginalised communities and for their freedom and equality.

His passing is a reminder that we need to celebrate the lives of our heroes while they are still alive, for they embody the virtues that make our nation great.

Col (Rtd) Dube’s passing is a wake-up call to all Zimbabweans. We need to strive to emulate his values and uphold his legacy of selflessness, compassion and bravery.

As Col (Rtd) Dube is laid to rest today at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, we call on all Zimbabweans to celebrate his life and legacy. We need to recognise his contribution to the nation, his selflessness and his dedication to the people of Zimbabwe. As we mourn his passing and lay him at his final resting place, we need to take a moment to appreciate his life and the mark he left on the nation.

Col (Rtd) Dube’s affable nature, generosity and kindness will forever remain in the hearts of many Zimbabweans. As we bid him farewell, let us honour his legacy by emulating his virtues and upholding the values he lived for.

He was a true inspiration with an unwavering passion for helping others. People who know him can attest that Col (Rtd) Dube gave selflessly, always putting the needs of others before his own. His kindness and generosity touched countless lives and he will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched.