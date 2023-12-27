COMMENT: Find peaceful ways to resolve conflict

MEMBERS of the public are encouraged to always find peaceful ways to resolve conflict and avoid resorting to violence that could result in injury and in extreme cases, loss of life.

We reported on Monday about a shocking incident where a 38-year-old Bulawayo man cold-bloodedly murdered his girlfriend at a bed and breakfast lodge in Bradfield, Bulawayo, on Saturday evening before committing suicide by crashing his vehicle onto an oncoming bus along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway.

Mandlenkosi Dube of Cowdray Park suburb, strangled Precious Dube (29), from Nketa suburb over an undisclosed dispute and money issues.

After murdering his girlfriend Dube is reported to have attempted to flee to South Africa using his white Mercedes Benz but then decided to end his life along the way.

He committed the murder at around 5.30pm, before going on to crash his vehicle onto a bus along Bulawayo-Gwanda Road near Kensington shops where seven passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

Dube suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Before taking his own life, Dube recorded and sent a WhatsApp voice note message to his wife telling her of what he had done.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown suspect in Filabusi, Insiza district, Matabeleland South on Christmas Day following a misunderstanding over a snooker token.

“The suspect and the victim, who were playing snooker at a certain nightclub, had an argument after the victim noted that his token was missing. The suspect went to his vehicle, a Toyota FunCargo, which was parked outside and came back with an unidentified pistol. He shot the victim once on the head and drove off,” said the police in a statement.

The public is encouraged to always make use of third parties to help them solve disputes and not resort to violence.

They can also approach community, religious or traditional leaders to help find resolutions to whatever issues that are causing conflict.

At every station, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has community relations officers who are equipped with conflict resolution skills and members of the public can also make use of them.