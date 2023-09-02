COMMENT: Fish out malcontents bent on instigating violence

ONCE again we commend Zimbabweans for adhering to widespread calls from the political leadership to maintain peace throughout the just-ended harmonised elections.

The August 23 polls, resoundingly won by President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary Zanu-PF have been hailed for being peaceful and calm.

For that, we applaud all peace-loving Zimbabweans for shunning all manner of violence.

However, we note that there are those among us who are bent on instigating violence.

The opposition CCC is at pains at accepting defeat and more importantly, finds it difficult to explain the outcome to their Western masters, hence a desperate attempt to soil the election outcome.

We are glad that Zimbabweans are mature enough to reject being used by a political party that seeks to please the West.

For that, we applaud all peace-loving Zimbabweans.

On Thursday, President Mnangagwa, who has been consistent throughout the election period, publicly preaching peace sent a strong message to violence instigators.

He said the Government, rightfully so, stands ready to deal with any form of violence and will not hesitate to throw into prison elements that preach hate and are, after losing elections, instigating violence.

“I warn anybody who wants to be nonsensical and bring chaos in this country, we are ready to deal with any chaos, anyone who preaches hate speech shall be responsible for their hate speech, our prisons are not full.

“We want peace, we want unity, we want development and those who disagree with Zanu-PF should do so quietly and peacefully, tinofamba tese zvakanaka, asi ukaita mhesvamukono, tinokuveza,” said President Mnangagwa.

“No outsider will rule this country through puppets, as Zimbabwe we say no, if the West want their puppets to rule they should first take them to rule in their countries,” President Mnangagwa added.

The entire country cannot be held hostage by glaring Western puppets, “little boys” who struggle to accept defeat and are eager to overturn the people’s verdict. The next elections are due in 2028.

We implore the opposition to quickly realise that they belong to one Zimbabwe, a country born out of sacrifice.

Zimbabwe’s sovereignty cannot be traded, we say no.

President Mnangagwa added that people overwhelmingly voted for the revolutionary party Zanu-PF because the party has the people’s interests at heart and will continue to initiate development that leaves no one and no place behind, including in areas where people voted for the opposition.

President Mnangagwa said the incoming Government will continue to develop the rural areas as the country seeks to attain its vision of becoming an upper middle-class economy by 2030.

“The next five years under the Zanu-PF Government, we want to develop our rural areas. We want food security and at the moment we have enough food in our reserves,” he said.

We appeal to the police to constantly keep a close watch and deploy more personnel throughout the country to maintain peace.