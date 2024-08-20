COMMENT: From Frontline States to SADC: Unity is paramount in the region

THE southern African region has long been a beacon of resilience and cooperation, with its history deeply rooted in the struggle for independence and the fight against apartheid. The Frontline States, a coalition of countries that supported liberation movements in southern Africa, laid the groundwork for what would eventually become the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Today, the unity that once fuelled the fight for freedom continues to drive the region toward economic growth, political stability, and social development.

As we have said before, the Frontline States, comprising Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, played a pivotal role in supporting liberation movements in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Their collaboration was not just a political statement but a testament to the power of unity in overcoming oppression. This spirit of solidarity has been carried forward into the SADC, which was established in 1992 to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development.

SADC has made significant strides in various areas, reflecting its commitment to regional integration and development. The recent establishment of the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) among COMESA, EAC, and SADC marks a major milestone. This agreement, which came into force in July 2024, creates a vast market of 26 countries with a population of about 700 million. It is expected to boost regional trade, investment, and economic growth.

SADC’s efforts in promoting peace and security have been commendable. The SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) has been instrumental in stabilizing the Cabo Delgado region, demonstrating the region’s commitment to addressing security challenges collectively.

The theme of the 44th SADC Summit, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised Region,” underscores the importance of innovation in driving economic growth. SADC is focusing on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance industrialization and create job opportunities.

The 44th SADC Summit, held in Harare, Zimbabwe, saw the election of new leaders, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe as the Chairperson of SADC and President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar as the Incoming Chairperson. This leadership transition reflects the region’s commitment to democratic governance and collective leadership.

As SADC continues to build on its achievements, the importance of unity cannot be overstated. The challenges facing the region, from economic disparities to security threats, require a collective approach. By fostering cooperation and solidarity, SADC can continue to drive progress and ensure a prosperous future for all its member states.

It is our belief that the journey from the Frontline States to SADC is a testament to the power of unity. As the region moves forward, maintaining this spirit of solidarity will be crucial in addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead. Unity remains paramount in the quest for a stable, prosperous, and integrated Southern Africa.