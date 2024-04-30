COMMENT: From re-engagement to border-less Africa

President Mnangagwa welcomes his Kenyan counterpart President Dr William Ruto at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo. President Ruto will officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair on Saturday.

On Saturday, in the heart of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, anticipation hung thick in the air. The 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) was opened by the guest of honour, President William Ruto of Kenya.

The journey to this moment had been arduous. Zimbabwe has weathered storms – political, economic and social. But, under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the nation has embarked on a path of re-engagement with the world. Foreign policy shifted, bridges were mended and alliances forged anew.

Despite facing challenges such as the imposition of new sanctions by the United States, President Mnangagwa’s administration has remained steadfast in its commitment to re-engagement. The lifting of the old sanctions programme was described as a “great vindication of President Mnangagwa’s Foreign Policy”.

President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy has also had a positive impact on Zimbabwe’s economy. The policy has been designed to aid Zimbabwe’s economic recovery, facilitate economic growth, create employment and encourage a climate conducive to attracting investors into the country.

Like President Ruto, President Mnangagwa’s call for the opening up of African borders reflects a vision of unity, cooperation and shared prosperity across the continent.

In a powerful address during the Connected Africa Summit 2024, President Ruto emphasised the need for an open and interconnected Africa.

President Ruto and President Mnangagwa share a similar vision of “One Africa” with open borders.

Both leaders recognise that internal resources and co-operation among nations are essential for even development across the continent.

This message resonates with the challenges faced by African nations. Despite diverse cultures, languages and histories, Africa’s unity remains its greatest strength. By breaking down barriers and fostering collaboration, we can unlock immense potential for growth, development and mutual benefit.

Open borders facilitate the movement of goods, services and investments. Increased trade leads to economic growth and job creation. Interconnected borders allow for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and appreciation among African nations.

Easier travel enhances tourism opportunities, showcasing Africa’s rich heritage, wildlife and natural wonders, while free movement encourages skilled professionals to contribute their expertise where it is needed most.

By opening up our borders, we pave the way for a stronger, more prosperous Africa – one that thrives on co-operation, diversity and shared aspirations.

And so, amid the resounding success of President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement foreign policy, harmony dances across African borders, weaving a tapestry of hope for generations to come.