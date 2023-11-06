COMMENT: Gateway to a comfortable, even flashy life, is through hard and honest work and not crime

THE recent jailing of two Bulawayo Polytechnic engineering students found guilty of committing a spate of armed robberies in the city should be a deterrent to all would-be offenders that crime does not pay.

It is a lesson that the gateway to a comfortable, even flashy life, as one chooses, is through hard and honest work and not crime.

This is specifically because, in mitigation, one of the students said they committed the crimes so that they could copy the lifestyle of social media influencers.

“I committed the crimes because of peer pressure. I was envious of the lives of my peers and the lives of social media influencers. I wanted to be like them, I wanted to mimic their lives, the food they ate, their dressing and the drinks they enjoyed,” said Learn Mupande (21).

He and accomplice Bezel Chirova (21), initially appeared in court last Tuesday for armed robbery cases committed between March and September this year.

Mupande and Chirova were convicted on their own pleas to two counts of attempted armed robbery and armed robbery by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Elijah Singano and were each sentenced to 16 years in jail of which five years were suspended for five years on condition that they do not within that period commit a similar offence.

Mupande was separately slapped with a five-year sentence for stealing a Honda Fit vehicle, which they used to commit the crimes. One year was suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar crime in the next five years.

Mupande received an additional 30-year sentence on Thursday for another five counts of armed robbery, which he admitted to committing.

Ten years of the sentence was suspended on condition he does not commit any offence of a similar nature.

Mupande will now serve an effective 35 years in jail.

The series of counts include robbing Mukuru of ZAR13 390, Chicken Inn drive through where he stole two IPhone 7s and US$998,66, Athens supermarket in Cowdray Park where he stole a cellphone, handcuffs and a baton. Mupande also robbed a registered money agency Tottengram Investments and made off with US$1 850.

It is sad that the two had a bright future ahead of them but chose to take shortcuts by engaging in crime instead of completing their studies and earning an honest living.

They could have become part of the best young brains taking the nation forward but will now languish in prison for the productive years of their lives.