COMMENT: Government bid to address decent work deficits in informal sector most welcome

THE informal sector has become a major contributor to the country’s economy in terms of production over the past two decades. It, too, has become the biggest employer nationally.

This is a departure from the traditional when the formal sector dominated. Western sanctions have resulted in the closure of big firms and loss of formal jobs. But many of those who lost jobs were skilled in a range of sectors, so with little chance of securing formal employment, they started small businesses which have secured their livelihoods. In addition, the small businesses are employing thousands.

As we celebrated the role that the informal sector is playing in the country in terms of production and job creation, there has been little to no attention to the wellbeing of the worker in that area. This is an informal sector, which is naturally not as orderly as the formal sector, thus regulations don’t really apply. Jobs are generally insecure, workers have no specific hours of work, there is no payment for working overtime, no pension, no medical aid and workplace safety tends to be ignored.

Authorities have identified the labour relations challenges in the informal sector and deserved attention will soon be focused on them.

In his Workers’ Day message released on Sunday ahead of the commemoration of the day yesterday, President Mnangagwa highlighted the difficult condition of informal sector workers. He said the Government will soon launch a formalisation strategy aimed at addressing decent work deficits in the sector.

“The strategy is envisaged to deal with lack of occupational safety and health, exclusion from social protection and irregular employment relationships in the informal sector,” he said.

“As we celebrate May Day, we also take a moment to remember fellow workers who were injured, died or faced diseases resulting from unsafe work environments. Our aim is zero harm at the workplace. My Government, therefore, attaches great priority to the conclusion of the draft Bill on occupational safety and health with a view to providing a legal framework that addresses the challenges of occupational safety and health in our country.”

This is an important observation which has come at the right time. We think that the informal sector has generally developed to a stage where labour rules and regulations can be enforced without threatening its existence. For us to regard it as an important contributor to economic growth and job creation, the informal sector must provide decent work as well. Job security is essential, workers must be paid fairly and with reference to an official minimum wage. They must enjoy medical and health insurance. They must have a pension scheme. The workplace must be conducive enough to reduce the risk of injury and death.

And when injury and death occur while someone is working in the informal sector, compensation must be enforceable.

We hope that the strategy will be announced and implemented soon so that no worker is left behind.