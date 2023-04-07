COMMENT: Government committed to fighting corruption

Government on Tuesday directed relevant State organs to institute investigations into allegations that were raised in a documentary by Al Jazeera titled “Gold Mafia” where some people are on record admitting to receiving kickbacks from the alleged gold mafia.

Following the directive, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has since frozen the assets of four officials who are implicated in gold smuggling, money laundering, bribery and other corrupt activities.

The latest move by the Government is a confirmation that it is committed to fighting corruption contrary to unfounded allegations that the leadership is reluctant to fight the scourge.

President Mnangagwa has said his administration will not shy away from taking corruption by the horns as the scourge has debilitating effects of retarding economic growth and development.

In a statement on Tuesday Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations.

“Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime will face the full wrath of the law,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly pronounced the Second Republic’s zero tolerance to corruption hence the Government’s decision to investigate corruption allegations being raised in the Al Jazeera documentary.

A number of officials working for State enterprises and urban councils have been arrested for engaging in corrupt activities which have prejudiced councils and the enterprises revenue running into millions of dollars. Many Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employees have also been arrested for engaging in corruption.

President Mnangagwa has said that the anti-corruption fight is a collective responsibility hence the need for citizens to unite and fight the scourge.

Government on its part has embarked on a robust programme to strengthen good corporate governance and accountability in the management of public resources. This involves among other measures the setting up of integrity committees at public institutions to prevent corruption and promote good corporate governance.

According to the Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, corruption is expensive as it undermines service delivery, deprives Government of taxes, cause capital flight and makes the country unattractive to foreign direct investment hence citizens must join hands to fight it.

Government and the private sector should therefore come up with mechanisms to ensure corruption is nipped in the bud.

The Al Jazeera documentary could have other motives other than exposing corruption but what is not in dispute is that the Government is more than ready to act on any information alleging corruption as it works to rid the country of this scourge.