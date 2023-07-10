COMMENT: Government must, after exposing errant businesses, effect all the sanctions applicable at law

THE Government has been exceedingly patient with misbehaving local businesses for a very long time.

Wherever and whenever it sees them getting astray, it cajoles them back in line when the stick would have been appropriate. That approach is very good, we must say, but the problem is that the businesses obey the rules only for a very short time, before getting back to their default settings. They, as usual, are persuaded to behave again. They obey the rules, and in no time, they are back misbehaving and the cycle goes on and on.

Speaking at a Zanu-PF rally at Magunje Growth Point, Mashonaland West on Saturday, President Mnangagwa gave the greedy businesses a week to correct their ways. If they don’t do that, he would expose them.

“There are some businesses that are fighting us, especially soon after we proclaimed dates for elections,” he said.

“Prices started going up, and our Zimbabwe dollar was under attack, with the rate going up. This was done by those who wanted the people to turn against Government. We sought to find out who these people are. Last time, I mentioned some of them, I also have a list of others.

“But I am going to name them next week in Zaka. Today I want to warn them by saying that I sent my people to them about two days ago, to tell them that what they are doing is not right. So, you have seven days to make corrections. On the seventh day, I am going to name and shame those that do not shape up. Those who are hoarding and those who are manipulating.”

It is bad that the businesses continue to thumb their noses on the Government’s constructive words. As they do that, the masses suffer. The currency instability and the resulting price increases have made life unnecessarily difficult for our people.

Do the businesses really deserve these words of advice from the President? They no longer do. They long squandered the Government’s goodwill.

We suggest the week to Saturday as the final warning to businesses so they are made to understand that they are not smarter than everyone else. Authorities know them, as the President’s remarks indicate. The public knows them because it is they that feel the pinch when the currency is destabilised and prices spike. And the businesses know that what they are doing is wrong and unethical. To some degree, their ways are actually illegal.

After Saturday there will be no need for authorities to warn them if they misbehave. Doing so would be like a victim of theft continuing to warn the habitual thief that stealing from them is wrong and they must stop it.

The Government must, after exposing them, effect all the sanctions applicable at law. As that happens, the public must boycott the offending businesses for it is their hard-earned money that is being stolen.

Doing so would bring order to the markets, get the economy growing and the people’s lives getting better.