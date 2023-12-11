COMMENT: Government should ensure school fees remain affordable

PARENTS and guardians are already preparing for the opening of schools for the first term next month. This involves buying uniforms and raising money for school fees and levies.

According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, many schools have already submitted applications for upward review of school fees for 2024. What is however, disturbing is that some schools are reported to be inflating prices of their requirements to justify upward review of their school fees.

What is comforting is that the ministry has detected this cheating.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Mr Moses Mhike said it was worrying to note that some schools were inflating prices of their basic requirements to justify fees hikes.

Applications from schools found to be cheating by inflating prices of their basic requirements are being turned down and this is as it should be.

Mr Mhike said the ministry was scrutinising item by item to ensure schools were not cheating.

“We have already started approving applications for fees reviews from schools and we are guided by fundamentals in the economy,” said Mr Mhike.

He said Government’s position was that schools must remain affordable to the majority of parents and guardians. School fees and levies for most schools are already pegged in United States dollars and therefore any reviews to these fees must be very marginal and in many cases there is no justification to increase the fees.

Education is one of the rights that must be enjoyed by all Zimbabwean children regardless of one’s social status hence the need for Government to ensure fees remain affordable.

We want to once again remind school authorities that the Government position is that no pupil should be sent home for non-payment of fees. This position should however, not be misinterpreted to mean that Government is condoning non-payment of fees by parents or guardians.

Parents have an obligation to pay for the education of their children and as such every start of the school term, it is incumbent upon each and every parent to ensure the school fees and levies are paid.

Most schools want fees paid on or before the start of each school term. The contract to pay school fees according to a High Court ruling a few years ago, is between the school authorities and the parent. What this entails is that in the event of the parent failing to meet his or her contractual obligation, the school authorities should take legal action against the defaulting parent.

Government position on fees and levies is consistent with the High Court ruling. It is against Government policy to send pupils home or punish them for failing to pay school fees or levies.

Pupils whose parents fail to pay school fees and levies should be allowed to attend classes while school authorities take measures to force defaulting parents to meet their part of the bargain.

Parents should therefore strive to ensure that fees are paid on or before the start of each school term to ensure smooth running of the schools.

It is parents who demand quality education and school authorities can only provide this quality education if they have adequate resources.