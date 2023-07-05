COMMENT: Government should move with speed to ensure Lupane civil servants’ houses are completed soon

GOVERNMENT has over the years been prioritising construction of houses for its workers so that their families have decent accommodation. Housing provision is one of the many non-monetary benefits that civil servants are enjoying.

In 2021 President Mnangagwa commissioned the first batch of 52 houses built by Government in Beitbridge town under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme (BRP). The completion of the houses marked another milestone in the Government’s quest to clear the 1,2 million housing waiting list backlog.

The commissioned houses were part of more than 300 houses and flats Government was building in the border town for civil servants.

Government has set itself a target to build 225 000 houses by 2025 and is already delivering on the promise. Similar houses and flats have been built in Harare and other towns to ensure civil servants have accommodation.

Government is also constructing houses for civil servants in Lupane town, Matabeleland North province but the delays in completing the houses is a cause for concern.

The construction of the houses started way back in 2005 and work has been progressing at a snail’s pace until the coming in of the Second Republic which availed more resources for the completion of the project last year. The 69 houses are yet to be occupied, almost a decade after construction started.

Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Minister Dr Joram Gumbo who last week visited Lupane town to assess progress, said he was not happy at the pace construction was progressing. He said there is an urgent need to avail more resources to complete the houses which are already being vandalised before being occupied.

The houses are meant to accommodate Matabeleland North civil servants who are operating from Bulawayo.

People from the province are as a result being forced to travel to Bulawayo to seek Government services which are supposed to be provided in Lupane town. This is contrary to Government policy as services are supposed to be as close as possible to the people.

We want to urge Government through the relevant ministries to ensure adequate resources are availed to complete the houses so that the civil servants move to Lupane town.

The town is Matabeleland North capital and the movement of civil servants from Bulawayo to the town will obviously boost its growth.

Lupane State University staff and students have already moved to the main campus in Lupane town and the movement has had a very huge impact on the growth of the town. We want to once again implore Government to move with speed to ensure the Lupane civil servants houses are completed without further delays.