COMMENT: Government should speedily roll out ATCs

President Mnangagwa and other African leaders pose for a photo at the Saudi Arabia-Africa Summit in Riyadh yesterday

President Mnangagwa had a fruitful trip to Saudi Arabia and Egypt over the past few days.

He attended the Saudi-Africa Summit early last week, taking advantage of his presence there to lure investment from the Middle East to our country. From the Saudi capital Riyadh, he flew across the Red Sea to Cairo, Egypt for the third Intra-African Trade Fair.

The trip was a resounding success as mentioned but the inclusion of our country among four to participate in a US$2billion Export Agriculture for Food Security (ExAFS) Initiative which seeks to improve food security in Africa was among the standouts.

Afreximbank, working with strategic partners and member countries – Zimbabwe, Malawi, Chad and Egypt — is facilitating the implementation of the ExAFS initiative by committing the US$2billion to boost production, processing and intra-African trade in agricultural products and provide African farmers and agribusinesses with opportunities to access larger markets across the continent.

The initiative aims to help address food insecurity on the continent, which includes a near 20 per cent hunger rate, by reducing dependence on other regions for much needed food commodities. ExAFS will also increase sales, lead to better prices, and improve profitability for Africa’s agricultural value chain stakeholders.

“It will leverage upon the establishment of agricultural transformation centres (ATCs) — under a public-private partnership model — in agricultural production zones to provide facilities for agricultural produce from farming communities to be collected, sorted, stored, and transported as raw material for processing or distribution.

ATCs will also provide additional services to farmers, including micro finance, basic social services, cold storage facilities, extension services and training,” Afreximbank said in a release on Tuesday.

Afreximbank will act as financier, facilitator and advisor and will lead the implementation of partnership activities while governments of pilot origin countries of the agricultural produce — Zimbabwe, Malawi and Chad — will play the role of policy enablers and ensure conducive environments for the ATCs, said the continental bank. ATC anchor investors, such as zone developers, large scale commercial farmers, seed companies and development finance institutions, will invest in the ATCs and their necessary infrastructure and will be the primary purchasers and aggregators in origin markets while anchor buyers, such as the Government of Egypt, will be the primary export markets for agricultural produce.

The inclusion of our country in the initiative will massively contribute to the growth of the local agriculture industry. It will provide operational funding which the sector needs, it will help in building enabling infrastructure, training and extension services.

Also critical is the fact that the initiative guarantees a market for all the food that our farmers will produce.

We urge the Government to speedily roll the project out. At the same time, we urge farmers to make themselves available to working under the initiative which should boost their competitiveness and that of the country.