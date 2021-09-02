COMMENT: Government should urgently avail roadworks money

Massive rehabilitation of the country’s road network is underway across the country after Government availed US$400 million under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

Local authorities in both urban and rural areas have been allocated money to work on their road networks and a lot of ground has been covered since the programme started about four months ago.

The incessant rains received last rainy season damaged most roads and bridges which prompted Government to declare the country’s road network a state of disaster.

Some of the roads in cities and towns are beyond repair and as such need to be reconstructed.

Driving along some of the cities and towns’ roads has become a nightmare because of the potholes that are not only damaging vehicles but are also causing accidents.

This means a lot of money is required to make these roads trafficable again. In the rural areas, some roads are no longer passable which means communities are now finding it difficult to travel as buses no longer service their areas.

The poor state of the roads is therefore adversely affecting service delivery countrywide hence the move by the Government to avail resources for their repair under ERRP.

The District Development Fund (DDF) is complementing local authorities in rural areas where it is also repairing roads and damaged bridges.

Roads are critical for the movement of goods and services hence Government has prioritised the rehabilitation of the country’s road network.

Many councils in both urban and rural areas have said they have covered a lot of ground since the rehabilitation programme started in May.

On Tuesday, local authorities in Matabeleland North appealed to Government to urgently disburse the remaining funds allocated to the councils under the ERRP to enable them to complete the roadworks before the onset of the rains.

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) rains are expected to start next month which means councils have just this month to complete the outstanding works. Government should therefore ensure that funds meant to be spent this year are released to councils as soon as possible so that road works are completed before the onset of the rains.

Victoria Falls council said it has acquitted all ERRP funds and we hope other local authorities have done the same to enable Government to release more funds.

We want to once again implore Government to ensure the funds meant to be spent this year on road works are released as soon as possible.