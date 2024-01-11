COMMENT: Government should weed out reckless drivers

The recklessness of bus drivers which is putting the lives of their passengers and other road users at risk cannot be allowed to continue.

There is real bus racing on the country’s highways as bus drivers try to outdo each other hence this recklessness which is putting the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

There is urgent need to tame this traffic jungle which is to blame for the carnage on our roads. This total disregard for the safety of the travelling public must be stopped forthwith.

Government has threatened to withdraw operating licences of buses found flouting traffic rules and regulations but it seems the threat has not been deterrent enough hence the racing continues.

There is therefore a need for the police to rigorously enforce traffic rules and regulations and Government on its part should go beyond threats and withdraw operating licences of offenders.

Public transport operators should also contribute to taming this traffic jungle by disciplining reckless drivers. It is now very easy to monitor how drivers conduct themselves on the road because of technology.

Recently there was a video circulating on social media showing reckless driving by a Mzansi Express bus driver.

This driver should not just be prosecuted but should be fired by the company because he demonstrated that he does not care about the safety of his passengers and other road users.

It is such drivers that should be banned from driving Public Service Vehicles. The passengers on their part must assist the police by reporting such reckless drivers at the next road block or police station.

We want to once again implore Government to send a very clear message that reckless driving is not tolerated by suspending or cancelling licences of non- compliant operators.

It has been established that more than 80 percent of road traffic accidents are as a result of human error which means they can be avoided.

There is therefore a need to weed out reckless bus drivers that have turned our roads into motor racing tracks.

Government has said it is now mandatory for operators of public service vehicles to install speed limiting and monitoring devices but it seems most buses do not have these devices hence this recklessness and speeding.

There might be a need to strictly enforce the issue of bus timetables as was the case in the past so that buses do not race for passengers.

Bus drivers should respect the fact that they are entrusted with the safety of not only their passengers but other road users as well. The drivers therefore need to always exercise extreme caution.