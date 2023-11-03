COMMENT: Government to continue whipping councils into line

President Mnangagwa has directed local authorities to speedily develop a roadmap towards Vision 2030 to improve the people’s livelihoods. Speaking during a high level interaction with local authorities representatives in Harare on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said he continues to note with great disappointment and concern, the dilapidated infrastructure in cities and towns.

At the same meeting which was attended by mayors, chairpersons, councillors, town clerks, town secretaries and chief executives from local authorities, President Mnangagwa launched the BluePrint on “A call to Action-No Compromise to Service Delivery: First Stage of Interventions to Modernise the Operations of Local Authorities towards Vision 2030.” President Mnangagwa said as the people’s Government his administration will continue to intervene in order to transform the unacceptable state of affairs in urban areas.

“We will not stand by and watch our country being returned to medieval times where solid waste runs along the streets with frequent outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and typhoid,” said President Mnangagwa. He said service delivery must be prioritised and ratepayers had a right to demand that heads roll for those that fail to deliver.

President Mnangagwa said budgets for 2024 will not be approved unless councils demonstrate achievable and acceptable levels of service delivery. He said integrity, accountability and transparency were a prerequisite for officials working in public entities and as such councillors and officials should shun corruption. Most urban councils have remained in the hands of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and as President Mnangagwa has directed, they should prioritise service delivery.

Central Government was last year forced to intervene after realising that road networks in most urban areas were in a terrible state. The core business of both urban and rural local authorities is to provide services to residents or communities under their jurisdiction. What this means is that councils should prioritise service delivery.

The bulk of the revenue collected by local authorities should therefore be directed towards service delivery as opposed to paying hefty salaries and perks for senior staff. It is a fact that salaries and perks for senior councils staff continue to gobble the bulk of the revenue collected by local authorities thereby depriving residents of quality services.

At one time local authorities were spending about 75 percent of their revenue on salaries and allowances at the expense of service delivery and this prompted Central Government to issue a directive for councils to reduce salaries of senior staff.

Most councils have since elected mayors and their deputies and just like the newly appointed Cabinet ministers, the councillors should hit the ground running as they work to improve service delivery.

Most councils are failing to provide adequate water to residents because the local authorities have not expanded the water reticulation infrastructure in tandem with the growing population. There is therefore an urgent need for councils to upgrade their pumping and water reticulation infrastructure.

Many councils are also failing to collect garbage thereby putting the health of residents at risk. Residents are forced to dump garbage in undesignated areas because councils are no longer collecting refuse yet this is one of the key services that urban local authorities should provide.

Bulawayo residents, especially in the high density suburbs, are for several weeks without running water and as such, many are now relying on borehole water. The city’s supply dams have adequate water to meet residents’ daily consumption yet residents are going for weeks without the precious liquid.